Become a Sustaining Member

By Angela Davis

CORRESPONDENT

Edgar Wright is a name in the film community that has yet to be associated with a bad film. This British filmmaker has become a must-see for many movie fans for his unique directing, wry humor, and quick editing style that turns any genre into an engaging popcorn flick. Now, with his latest film, an adaptation of Stephen King’s The Running Man, hitting theaters this weekend, here are three of his previous works to get you up to speed on why he’s become so beloved.

Baby Driver (Netflix) (Rated R)

With his foot on the pedal and a killer soundtrack always on repeat, this story about a getaway driver is undeniably one of Wright’s most underrated flicks. It follows Baby (yes, that’s his name), a young man with tinnitus trying to do the right thing and escape the hole he’s dug for himself in the criminal underworld. However, when the thieves he’s working for discover his intentions, he finds his whole world crashing down as he races to save the woman he loves.

The editing and soundtrack are the true stars of Baby Driver. It’s a fast-paced film that swerves with the music, featuring incredible chase sequences that will hook the audience in as Baby’s playlist blares in their ears. The script has its faults, but this film works better as an experience that expects the viewer to go with the flow. If you missed this underappreciated classic in theaters, give it a watch this weekend.

Last Night in Soho (Prime Video/Freevee) (Rated R)

While Edgar Wright dipped his toes into the horror genre with his directorial debut, the hilarious Shaun of the Dead, this film was his first crack at the genre with a more serious tone. It follows a young woman as she moves to London to become a fashion designer. When she moves into a new apartment, she begins to have dreams featuring a woman in the 1960s getting her big break. However, things take a dark turn when she discovers the toll London took on the woman in her visions.

While some of Wright’s signature humor is in the mix, it never overplays the thrills that this story has to offer. There are countless twists and turns that make every second of this film worth watching. It’s incredibly tense with a story that makes it hard to look away. Plus, with a horrific blend of impressive visuals, Wright’s foray into the frightening is a can’t-miss flick.

Spaced (Prime Video/Freevee) (Not Rated)

This is where Edgar Wright’s career truly began! This short-lived and outlandish British satire created by Jessica Stevenson and Simon Pegg put Wright in the director’s chair for the first time. It follows two men moving into a flat together after having just met, feigning to be in a relationship with one another to keep their new abode. Surreal hijinks ensue as the two men try to keep their secret…while unmistakable feelings begin to surface.

Spaced is a fascinating piece of history in Edgar Wright’s career to see where his style got its start. Not only does it feature Simon Pegg and Nick Frost, two actors that he would go on to work with in his acclaimed Cornetto Trilogy, but it also includes a ton of the humor that has made him a star today. Of course, this show isn’t just about him, as Wright has gone on record to state that co-creator Jessica Stevenson is the true heart and soul of the show. However, for fans of Wright, this is a must-watch to see how he got started and became the director he is today.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Read Last Week's Obituaries

Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism

$8 a month supports great journalism

The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past year, our reporting was:

First to break the story of Stafford Board of Supervisors dismissing a citizen library board member for “misconduct,” without informing the citizen or explaining what the person allegedly did wrong.

First to explain falling water levels in the Rappahannock Canal.

First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project

Our media group also offers the most-extensive election coverage in the region and regular columnists like:

And our newsroom is led by the most-experienced and most-awarded journalists in the region — Adele Uphaus (Managing Editor and multiple VPA award-winner) and Martin Davis (Editor-in-Chief, 2022 Opinion Writer of the Year in Virginia and more than 25 years reporting from around the country and the world).

For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.

Your contributions 100% support our journalists.

Help us as we continue to grow!

Support FXBG Advance for $8 a month

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”