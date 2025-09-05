By Angela Davis

CORRESPONDENT

“Asterix and Obelix: The Big Fight” is streaming on Netflix.

Animation has become more respected as a medium as years have gone by. What was once seen as Saturday-morning viewing for kids has evolved into a sprawling landscape for viewers both old and young. This year alone has seen new and returning faces on the small screen, and these three latest shows are something any animation fan will want to check out this weekend.

Asterix & Obelix: The Big Fight (Netflix) (Rated TV-Y7)

Based on the hit French comic, this latest miniseries from the sprawling Asterix & Obelix franchise is arguably the best depiction of the duo onscreen. The goofy charm of the series is translated perfectly in this easy-to-binge show. There are even moments in the animation that feel like they’re ripped directly from a comic book.

The Big Fight is loaded with the trademark wit of the Asterix & Obelix franchise. However, what really makes it stand out is its heart. There’s no shortage of heartwarming moments between Asterix and Obelix as they battle their greatest foes yet—each other. This is a series that truly understands why these characters have endured the test of time, while also doing an excellent job introducing them to potential new fans.

King of the Hill (Hulu) (Rated TV-14)

The long-awaited return of Mike Judge’s iconic series—which originally ended in 2009—has been met with nothing but praise and it’s easy to see why. This isn’t a show returning to cash in on a nostalgic trend—it actually has some new ideas to bring to the table.

The greatest asset to this series is the decision to skip ahead eight years since the original finale. Hank and Peggy are now retired while Bobby is a chef at a German-Japanese fusion restaurant. This is a genius way to return to King of the Hill, as it gives fans something they’ve loved with a much-needed fresh coat of pain that leaves room for major potential in future stories. Add in the humor that made the show a treasure from the beginning, and this makes the show a beloved return to form that can’t be missed.

Long Story Short (Netflix) (Rated TV-14)

Coming off the heels of creating one of Netflix's highest rated shows (BoJack Horseman), Raphael Bob-Waksberg’s latest project tells a new non-linear story of a Jewish-American family between the 1990s and 2020s. It’s a show that explores the Schwooper family as they grow up together, forge new lives and connect with each other in adulthood.

While not nearly as nihilistic as BoJack Horseman, Waksberg takes everything that made his previous show such a success and translates it to this new story for a unique viewing experience. The Schwoopers are well-defined characters that make the viewer want more from their antics. Every episode feels like a piece of a puzzle that fits together perfectly to tell a fascinating story of family across generations. There’s simply nothing like Long Story Short, and it’s something everyone needs to see.

