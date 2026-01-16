Bolder Journalism for $8/Month

By Angela Davis

CORRESPONDENT

As the cold winter months continue to keep people inside, a good show or movie can really brighten the mood. One of the most popular genres to do that is the thriller, with its exciting twists and turns to keep viewers guessing. There are a ton of thrillers to choose from this weekend, and here are three to keep you entertained as you wait out the cold.

His & Hers (Netflix) (Rated TV-MA)

Netflix’s latest thriller miniseries has been making waves among binge-watchers for its chilling and enticing mystery. The show follows an estranged husband and wife that come together for the first time in a year following the murder of a close friend. As the mystery begins to unfold, trust between the two begins to diminish as the truth comes to light.

His & Hers is an incredibly entertaining little thriller. Not only is it an easy watch at only six episodes, but it’s also highly engaging. The mystery is easily accessible for even the most novice sleuths to put together. Plus, there’s enough twisty changes in the narrative that keeps audiences on their toes. If you’re looking for a new series to watch, check out this new Jon Bernthal and Tessa Thompson series today.

Drop (Prime Video) (Rated PG-13)

From the director of hit horror films such as Happy Death Day and Freaky comes this high stakes thriller that perfectly shows how tense a single location can be. It’s about a woman named Violet who agrees to a date in a massive revolving restaurant above the city. But when she sits down, she receives mysterious Air Drops on her phone with a chilling message: kill your date or her family dies.

Drop is a film that’s perfect for a cold weekend afternoon. It’s popcorn entertainment at its finest as the suspense behind who’s sending the messages to the main character burrows into the viewer’s mind. It’s nonstop thrills throughout as Violet attempts to figure out who’s threatening her and her children. The twists and turns of this film make it a great watch for those looking for something thrilling this weekend, and with director Christopher Landon behind the camera, it’s a slam dunk for fans of the genre.

28 Years Later (Netflix) (Rated R)

This long-awaited sequel to Danny Boyle’s iconic 28 Days Later had a lot to prove, and while its choices were divisive, this is undeniably a welcome return to the franchise. Set in a world 28 years after the release of a virus that turns humans into rage-filled monsters, life on the British Isles has adapted to the new reality. When a young boy named Spike learns of a doctor in the wasteland that could save his ailing mother, he takes her on a journey to find him.

While the original 28 Days Later is absolutely a horror film, Years leans more into the thriller side as the infected have become more of a fact of life than a mysterious threat. There’s nonstop tension as Spike navigates the horrific terrain of a post-apocalyptic Britain to save his mother. Now is the perfect time to watch this film as well, given the sequel, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, hits theaters this weekend as well. This completely different take on zombies is well worth the watch.

