By Angela Davis

MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT

Around this time each year, there’s a pretty standard rotation of holiday films that people watch to get into the holiday spirit. Some of the most notable examples include Christmas Vacation, A Christmas Story, Elf, and The Polar Express. However, there are quite a few underappreciated seasonal gems. Here are three holiday films you should give a try this weekend—they could become new traditions in your home.

Klaus (Netflix) (Rated PG)

Santa Claus origin stories aren’t anything new in Hollywood. However, Klaus is a film that takes a heartfelt stance and sets itself up as the definitive origin of the legend. The story follows the spoiled son of the Postmaster General who’s forced to open a post office in the tiny island town of Smeerensberg. His goal is to deliver 6,000 letters within a year to avoid being cut off, but the town is entrenched in generations of rivalry. Desperate to meet his goal, he seeks the help of a local woodsman named Klaus.

This is a story that’s fairly simple on the surface. However, the emotional weight it carries makes it a modern Christmas classic. The animation is absolutely gorgeous, looking like a Little Golden Books story for children. The themes of giving and selflessness are heartwarming, especially during a crucial scene when Klaus and the postman make a special gift for a little girl. This film is filled with heart from start to finish, which makes it a must-see for families this time of year.

8-Bit Christmas (HBO Max) (Rated PG)

One of the biggest holiday gifts for kids has been the Nintendo Entertainment System, which launched video games into the home market following a major crash caused by Atari in the early 80s. This underappreciated film follows a boy as he tries different ways to get a Nintendo under his tree for Christmas. However, he’s met with constant road blocks that will prevent him from getting his desired gift.

Essentially, this is another take on A Christmas Story. It has the same premise with the same story beats. However, what makes this film worth it is the ending. 8-Bit Christmas goes in an unexpectedly heartwarming direction, and it’s something that’s well worth the journey to get there. Plus, it’s balanced just right with a silly sense of humor. Is it as good as A Christmas Story? Absolutely not, but what this film gets right makes it stand on its own as a worthwhile holiday gem.

Violent Night (Peacock) (Rated R)

While there’s a constant debate about whether Die Hard counts as a Christmas movie, it’s undeniable that this action film—inspired by the Bruce Willis classic—is one. Violent Night follows a burnt out Santa Claus as he questions whether or not humanity deserves to continue receiving gifts with never-ending greed piling up every year. However, when a house is overtaken by robbers that want a wealthy woman’s fortune, it’s up to him to save the family, including a little girl who sees the true spirit of Christmas in everything.

What’s entertaining about this film is how unapologetically full of holiday spirit it is. Christmas is constantly in the air, even when blood goes flying as Santa tries to save the hostages. David Harbour (Stranger Things) gives a terrific performance as Saint Nick, bringing a lot of humor to the role. This is a film that never takes itself too seriously, inviting audiences to have a little fun as Santa takes out the criminals one-by-one. A sequel to this film is currently slated to hit theaters sometime in the near future, so if you want something to watch while the kids are in bed, give this underrated holiday classic a shot.

