By Angela Davis

CORRESPONDENT

2026 is gearing up to be the year of the video game movie. There have been two released so far with many more planned throughout the year. Video game movies and shows have garnered a bad reputation in recent years, with many being critically panned. However, with The Super Mario Galaxy Movie in theaters now, it’s a great time to stream some surprisingly great adaptations based on the interactive medium.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (Paramount+) (Rated PG)

After two decent family films that have become box office successes, this third film in the Sonic the Hedgehog series steps things up to being a surprisingly great family film. The story follows Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles as they pursue a mysterious hedgehog named Shadow around the world. When they realize Dr. Eggman is involved, it’s up to them to save the day while protecting the ones they love.

It’s a fairly simple premise for a Sonic the Hedgehog movie. However, the execution is what makes it a surprisingly amazing family film. There’s a tremendous amount of heart throughout the movie, especially when diving into Shadow’s tragic backstory. Plus, with a healthy amount of action, this is a must-see for fans of the game, as well as moviegoers in general.

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The Last of Us (HBO Max) (Rated TV-MA)

This apocalyptic horror drama based on the famous PlayStation game has garnered a ton of positive press, especially with its first season. Set in a world where a fungus has evolved to turn people into zombies, Joel is tasked with transporting a girl named Ellie, who’s immune to the fungus, across the country. However, as the two travel together, they develop a bond that could change the world’s future.

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey are perfectly cast as Joel and Ellie. They may not look exactly like the characters in the game, but their performances shine through, proving that they’re the right people for the job. There’s a decent amount of zombie action, but the heart of the film lies with the drama surrounding Joel and Ellie, making it a tremendous adaptation.

Fallout (Prime Video) (Rated TV-MA)

Based on the acclaimed game series by Bethesda Interactive, this adaptation of the post-apocalyptic RPG has become one of the most well-received shows of all time based on a video game. The series follows the viewpoints of three different characters: a woman who has spent her entire life in a bunker, a soldier, and a ghoul. They each traverse the radioactive wasteland that used to be the United States, battling enemies along the way.

This is a series that was made with every audience in mind. It’s easily accessible for people who have never played the video game. However, for those that are fans, there’s a plethora of Easter Eggs and references that makes this a worthwhile adaptation. Fallout is a tremendous series, and the fact it can reach across the aisle and make it enjoyable for everyone is a huge plus.

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