This evening, a special election date to be determined with passing of longtime Spotsylvania County commissioner of the revenue, and Curry Roberts on data centers and water.
Longtime Spotsylvania Commissioner of the Revenue Passes Away
By Martin Davis
A special election to fill Deborah Williams’ remaining term will likely be held in November.
EDITORIAL: Opinions Require Context
By Martin Davis
Yes, data centers use water. They also help save it.
