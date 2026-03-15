UMW Moving on to Elite 8
The Eagles will face the Maroons of the University of Chicago, who won their game earlier tonight 93-92.
By Martin Davis
EDITOR-IN-CHIEF
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The UMW Eagles won a nail-biter at the Anderson Center against the University of Wisconsin - La Crosse, 73 -68, leaving a lot of smiling faces.
A full recap of the game will be up later tonight.
Their next opponent is the University of Chicago. The two play Thursday night in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
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