By Martin Davis

EDITOR-IN-CHIEF

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The UMW Eagles won a nail-biter at the Anderson Center against the University of Wisconsin - La Crosse, 73 -68, leaving a lot of smiling faces.

A full recap of the game will be up later tonight.

Their next opponent is the University of Chicago. The two play Thursday night in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

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