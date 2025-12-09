Bolder Journalism for $8/Month

By Martin Davis

The much-anticipated School Quality Profiles were released by the Virginia Department of Education — two months late — at 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

Stafford County Public Schools held a meeting with media to explain the new system and how it has affected Stafford schools. Spotsylvania County Schools will be releasing its press release later this evening, with additional explanatory information coming on Wednesday.

Fredericksburg City Public Schools sent a notice to district families saying it is “reviewing the state’s new school ratings system to understand what it means for reporting complicated information.” It continues, “We are also preparing to explain this information to families in clear, easy-to-understand language. The data has not yet been fully interpreted. Because of that, we do not want to speculate about its impact on student achievement in Fredericksburg City Public Schools.”

What Makes the New System Complicated?

The new system splits reporting into two broad categories: Accreditation and Performance Level.

Accreditation is based on a checklist of requirements each district must complete. All schools in Caroline, Fredericksburg, King George, and Stafford are listed as “Fully Accredited.” All schools in Spotsylvania are Fully Accredited or “Accredited with Conditions.”

Performance Level is based on a highly complex set of calculations that rate individual schools as “Distinguished,” “On Track,” “Off Track,” or “Needs Intensive Support.”

Matt Hurt, who is director of the Curriculum Instruction Program, said that the new accreditation system has some positives, but there are several issues that will prove confusing to parents and educators alike.

The system, he told the Advance via email, is “overly complex.” He notes that the system is “weighted” and that the weighting “changes based on a number of factors.”

This is troubling because “the public release of the data was delayed for two months while VDOE worked through errors in the calculations and data submissions,” Hurt told the Advance.

He also noted that “The rules to calculate the results have not been published in a document. Training has occurred, but there is no document to which we can refer to that we can see how this is tabulated.”

Adding more confusion to the results, Hurt says, is that “this system uses a proprietary calculation of growth [to calculate growth in the elementary and middle schoolss for the 2025 year only] that is not made available to educators. Therefore, they cannot ‘check the math,’ which negatively impacts faith in that system.”

Consequently, he continued, “this system is not viewed as transparent by many Virginia educators.”

What Does It All Mean?

The Advance is working through the data and will have more reporting on the results, and the meaning of these results, soon.

