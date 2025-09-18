By Martin Davis

EDITOR-IN-CHIEF

Email Martin

Post-pandemic visitor spending in Virginia continues to climb, and the greater Fredericksburg region is enjoying the benefits of the state’s ability to draw tourists.

Statewide, a new report by the Virginia Tourism Corporation found that visitors in 2024 spent $35.1 Billion in the Old Dominion state. That’s up from $33.3 Billion in 2023, and $17.5 Billion in 2019.

Locally, Fredericksburg, Spotsylvania, and Stafford all realized increases in visitor spending. (For the purpose of the report, a “visitor is defined as someone who stayed overnight or traveled more than 50 miles to the destination.”)

Of the three, Spotsylvania attracted the greatest number of visitor dollars, $245.9 Million. That’s up 2.9% from the roughly $239 Million generated in 2023.

Stafford was second in the area, attracting $ 236.8 Million in 2024, up 5.4% from 2023’s $224.6 Million.

Fredericksburg attracted $170.8 Million, up 12.9% from 2023’s $151.2 Million.

A total of 5,959 jobs are supported in the three localities: 1,622 in Fredericksburg, 2,143 in Spotsylvania, and 2,194 in Stafford.

In a press release issued by Spotsylvania County, Ed Petrovitch, the county’s administrator, said: “We’re excited to see tourism in Spotsylvania County continue to grow, with visitor spending increasing by 34.9% since 2019.” He continued, “The food and beverage sector led the way with the most significant gains, and we’ve seen healthy increases across all tourism spending categories. This upward trend clearly shows that Spotsylvania is becoming a more popular destination for travelers and we will continue our efforts to ensure that our tourism industry continues to thrive for years to come.”

The report’s highlights are available at the Virginia Tourism Corporation’s website.

Reports for each locality in the state can be generated at this site.

Paragraph 3 and 4

Rest of text

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Read last week's local obituaries

Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism

$8 a month supports great journalism

The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past year, our reporting was:

First to break the story of Stafford Board of Supervisors dismissing a citizen library board member for “misconduct,” without informing the citizen or explaining what the person allegedly did wrong.

First to explain falling water levels in the Rappahannock Canal.

First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project

Our media group also offers the most-extensive election coverage in the region and regular columnists like:

And our newsroom is led by the most-experienced and most-awarded journalists in the region — Adele Uphaus (Managing Editor and multiple VPA award-winner) and Martin Davis (Editor-in-Chief, 2022 Opinion Writer of the Year in Virginia and more than 25 years reporting from around the country and the world).

For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.

Your contributions 100% support our journalists.

Help us as we continue to grow!

Support FXBG Advance for $8 a month

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”