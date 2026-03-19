By Adele Uphaus

MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT

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Photo courtesy Fredericksburg Main Street

Here’s another March Madness-style competition to participate in: keep Fredericksburg in the running for Garden and Gun magazine’s “Best Main Street in the South.”

Downtown Fredericksburg is one of 16 main streets vying for the title in the annual competition. Right now, Fredericksburg is up against Eureka Springs, Arkansas to advance to Round 2.

As of Thursday morning, Fredericksburg was ahead with 75% of the votes.

“This is more than just a title, it’s a chance to showcase everything that makes Downtown Fredericksburg so special,” said Chris Allen, executive director of Fredericksburg Main Street, in a press release about the competition. “From our small businesses and restaurants to our events and historic character, this recognition reflects the heart of our community. Now we need our residents, visitors, and supporters to show up and vote.”

You can vote once per hour through Tuesday, March 24, when the Round 2 competition begins.

The winning downtown will be announced on Wednesday, April 8.

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