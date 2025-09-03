By Adele Uphaus

Fredericksburg Main Street has been selected as a finalist to receive a grant from the Levitt Foundation—and now needs the community’s support to make it through the final round.

The grant will fund a series of free live music concerts in Riverfront Park, which is the mission of the national Levitt Foundation. The awardees are selected based on community support as demonstrated through a public vote, which is taking place from September 5 through September 15.

“This is an incredible opportunity for Downtown Fredericksburg, said Chris Allen, executive director of the nonprofit Fredericksburg Main Street, in a press release from the organization.

“Part of [our] mission is to foster a lively and vibrant downtown community,” Allen said. “We’re especially excited about the opportunity to activate Riverfront Park, a historically underused space, and transform it into a hub of entertainment and connection that adds value for our neighbors and visitors alike.”

Members of the community can view Fredericksburg Main Street’s proposal for the concert series, which would take place between 2026 and 2028, and cast their vote at the Levitt Foundation’s website or by texting “Fredericksburg” to 877-409-5525, starting at 1 p.m. on September 15. There is a limit of one vote per person.

Voting will determine the top 50 proposals that will be one step closer to being awarded up to $120K in multi-year matching funds.

“Winning this grant would allow us to host free concerts that bring people together, celebrate our downtown, and showcase the power of music to strengthen the community,” said Allen. “We’re asking everyone to take just a moment to vote and help us bring live music to the heart of our city.”

