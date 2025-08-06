By Adele Uphaus

MANAGING EDITOR & CORRESPONDENT

Email Adele

Cutting the ribbon on the new Walker-Grant Middle School. Photo by Beatrix Conner.

Joseph Braggs drove all night from his home in Georgia to attend Wednesday morning’s ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Walker-Grant Middle School.

“I’m so honored to be here,” said Braggs, a Vietnam veteran and the great-great nephew of Joseph Walker, one of the Fredericksburg City middle school’s two namesakes.

Joseph Walker was born into slavery in Spotsylvania County, was entirely self-educated, and worked with Jason Grant, a Fredericksburg school teacher, to open the Fredericksburg Normal and Industrial Institute – the city’s first high school for Black students – in 1905.

Braggs said his family was a beneficiary of Walker’s enthusiasm for education. “He paid for my grandmother to go to nursing school,” Braggs told those gathered for Wednesday’s ribbon cutting, and he inspired Braggs himself to eventually earn three college degrees.

In 1938, when the Fredericksburg Normal and Industrial School merged with the city’s Black elementary school, the entire school was renamed in honor of Walker and Grant. That building, which still stands at Gunnery Road, became the middle school for all of Fredericksburg City when the school division was integrated in 1968.

In 1988, the names and legacies of Walker and Grant were carried over to the building at Learning Lane when it was completed to house a growing middle school population. And they are carrying over once again to the brand new Walker-Grant Middle School, which celebrated its ribbon cutting today and which will open for students in 13 days.

“Keeping the original name is a tribute to the legacies of Joseph Walker and Jason Grant,” said Fredericksburg Mayor Kerry Devine. “It continues the dreams and aspirations of the namesakes, but it’s also a blank slate,” a place where a new generation of students will hopefully find inspiration to write their own legacies, she said.

The school is so brand-spanking new that teachers only found their workspaces a few hours before the ribbon cutting, deputy superintendent Matt Eberhardt said. It’s getting ready to welcome 870 middle school students – a 10% increase over enrollment last year, according to School Board Chair Matt Rowe.

That’s a testament to the excitement people feel over the new building, he said.

Rowe thanked City Council member Jason Graham, Ward 1 representative, for his help in getting the school situated in Idlewild Village.

“We’re proud that this treasured institution now calls Idlewild home,” he said, adding that the building and its athletic fields are for “the whole [Fredericksburg] community.”

Rowe also thanked community members of the Facebook group “Fund FXBG Schools” for consistently amplifying the need for a new building to meet the division’s capacity and programming needs.

Stephen Ventura, principal of Walker-Grant Middle School, thanked Council, the School Board, city and school division staff, and everyone else involved in bringing the new school to fruition–”on time and under budget,” as Catlett said–for their support.

“You didn’t just invest in a project, but a promise,” Ventura said, a promise of a future where “every student is known, supported, and challenged.”

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Read last week's local obituaries.

Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism

$8 a month supports great journalism

The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past year, our reporting was:

First to break the story of Stafford Board of Supervisors dismissing a citizen library board member for “misconduct,” without informing the citizen or explaining what the person allegedly did wrong.

First to explain falling water levels in the Rappahannock Canal.

First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project

Our media group also offers the most-extensive election coverage in the region and regular columnists like:

And our newsroom is led by the most-experienced and most-awarded journalists in the region — Adele Uphaus (Managing Editor and multiple VPA award-winner) and Martin Davis (Editor-in-Chief, 2022 Opinion Writer of the Year in Virginia and more than 25 years reporting from around the country and the world).

For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.

Your contributions 100% support our journalists.

Help us as we continue to grow!

Support FXBG Advance for $8 a month

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”