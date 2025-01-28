By Adele Uphaus

The new VA outpatient facility in Spotsylvania. Photo by Hank Silverberg.

United States Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner are calling for the Trump Administration to exempt all positions at the U.S. Department of Veteran’s Affairs from a federal hiring freeze ordered last week.

As the Advance reported on Monday, the freeze exempts doctors, nurses and 38 other medical and support staff positions, but it appears to apply to other staff that will be needed at the new Veteran’s Affairs outpatient clinic in Spotsylvania, which is supposed to open in March.

Kaine and Warner joined other Democratic senators in signing a letter to President Trump, expressing “urgent concerns” about the hiring freeze.

“Veterans have earned and deserve the best quality health care and benefits possible. Delivering on that sacred promise starts with ensuring the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) has the appropriate personnel in place to serve them,” the senators wrote.

“In your Memorandum, little detail is provided to understand the scope of its exemptions. And despite assurances that VA benefits would be exempt, we have become aware the hiring freeze will extend to the Veterans Benefits Administration—a decision that will dramatically impact the processing of disability claims, growing the backlog and making it more difficult for veterans to access their earned benefits, including those promised in the PACT Act [a law that expands VA health care and benefits for Veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic substances]. Additionally, there is no explicit exemption for employees serving the more than 9.2 million veterans enrolled in VA health care.”

