Watch Parties Scheduled Around the Country to View UMW Eagles in NCAA Championship Game
Head Coach Marcus Kahn has received the 2026 Glenn Robinson National Coach of the Year award, presented annually to the top head coach in NCAA Division III college basketball.
By Adele Uphaus
MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT
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The University of Mary Washington men’s basketball team will conclude their history-making journey to the NCAA basketball championships in Indianapolis on Sunday.
Alumni across the country are invited to watch the big game at parties hosted by the college’s Office of Alumni Engagement.
The watch parties are open to all Mary Washington community members—alumni, parents/families, faculty, staff, and friends—and are happening coast-to-coast in public venues and private homes:
INDIANAPOLIS, IN: Pregame Event, 1 to 3 p.m. at Pivot Bar & Balcony
FREDERICKSBURG, VA: Pregame & Watch Party, 3:30 p.m., on campus
RICHMOND, VA: Watch Party, 4 p.m. at Wood and Iron (Short Pump)
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA: Watch Party, 4 p.m. at Shorebreak Pizza
ARLINGTON, VA: Watch Party, 4 p.m. at Wood and Iron
ROANOKE, VA: Watch Party, 4 p.m. at Starr Hill Pilot Brewery
BALTIMORE, MD: Watch Party, 4 p.m. at Club Volo Sport & Social
ATLANTA, GA: Watch Party, 4 p.m. at the home of Rob ‘00 and Lynda ‘01
MILWAUKEE, WI: Watch Party, 3 p.m. (Central) at the home of Sarah ‘17
SAN FRANCISCO, CA: Watch Party, 1 p.m. (Pacific) at the home of Jarrod ‘92
CLEVELAND, OH: Watch Party, 4 p.m. at the home of Matt ‘05
The campus watch party will be held in the Anderson Center, with the game shown on big screens. There’s no cost to attend to watch the game, but registration is required.
Get more information and register for any of the watch parties here.
UMW announced Thursday that head coach Marcus Kahn has received the 2026 Glenn Robinson National Coach of the Year award, which is presented annually to the top head coach in NCAA Division III college basketball.
“Marcus Kahn has been doing an outstanding job for many years,” said Joe Dwyer, President of College Insider, Inc. and member of the Glenn Robinson voting panel, in a press release from the university. “He established himself as one of the top coaches in the country during his time at Cabrini, and he’s turned Mary Washington into a perennial contender.”
Kahn and his staff were named Coaching Staff of the Year, while sophomore Kye Robinson earned Player of the Year honors, and junior Kaden Bates was named Defensive Player of the Year.
Robinson and junior Jay Randall both received first team all-conference honors. UMW enters the National Championship game ranked No. 5 in the nation.
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