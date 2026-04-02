By Adele Uphaus

MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT

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University of Mary Washington Men’s Basketball player Jadon Burgess addresses the crowd at UMW’s Soar and Roar Send-Off Party for the team, headed to the national championships in Indianapolis this weekend after a 29-3 season. Photo by Tom Rothenberg, courtesy UMW.

The University of Mary Washington men’s basketball team will conclude their history-making journey to the NCAA basketball championships in Indianapolis on Sunday.

Alumni across the country are invited to watch the big game at parties hosted by the college’s Office of Alumni Engagement.

University of Mary Washington Men’s Basketball Coach Marcus Kahn makes his way to the stage for recognition during a spirited send-off for the team on Wednesday afternoon. Kahn is the only coach in history to lead two teams to the NCAA Division III national championships. Photo by Tom Rothenberg. Courtesy UMW.

The watch parties are open to all Mary Washington community members—alumni, parents/families, faculty, staff, and friends—and are happening coast-to-coast in public venues and private homes:

INDIANAPOLIS, IN : Pregame Event, 1 to 3 p.m. at Pivot Bar & Balcony

FREDERICKSBURG, VA : Pregame & Watch Party, 3:30 p.m., on campus

RICHMOND, VA : Watch Party, 4 p.m. at Wood and Iron (Short Pump)

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA : Watch Party, 4 p.m. at Shorebreak Pizza

ARLINGTON, VA : Watch Party, 4 p.m. at Wood and Iron

ROANOKE, VA : Watch Party, 4 p.m. at Starr Hill Pilot Brewery

BALTIMORE, MD : Watch Party, 4 p.m. at Club Volo Sport & Social

ATLANTA, GA : Watch Party, 4 p.m. at the home of Rob ‘00 and Lynda ‘01

MILWAUKEE, WI : Watch Party, 3 p.m. (Central) at the home of Sarah ‘17

SAN FRANCISCO, CA : Watch Party, 1 p.m. (Pacific) at the home of Jarrod ‘92

CLEVELAND, OH: Watch Party, 4 p.m. at the home of Matt ‘05

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UMW Men’s Basketball Assistant Coach Mark Sanstone (foreground) heads to the stage for recognition Wednesday during the university’s send-off celebration for the team, set to compete for the NCAA Division III national championship title on Sunday, April 5. Photo by Tom Rothenberg.

The campus watch party will be held in the Anderson Center, with the game shown on big screens. There’s no cost to attend to watch the game, but registration is required.

Get more information and register for any of the watch parties here.

UMW announced Thursday that head coach Marcus Kahn has received the 2026 Glenn Robinson National Coach of the Year award, which is presented annually to the top head coach in NCAA Division III college basketball.

“Marcus Kahn has been doing an outstanding job for many years,” said Joe Dwyer, President of College Insider, Inc. and member of the Glenn Robinson voting panel, in a press release from the university. “He established himself as one of the top coaches in the country during his time at Cabrini, and he’s turned Mary Washington into a perennial contender.”

Kahn and his staff were named Coaching Staff of the Year, while sophomore Kye Robinson earned Player of the Year honors, and junior Kaden Bates was named Defensive Player of the Year.

Robinson and junior Jay Randall both received first team all-conference honors. UMW enters the National Championship game ranked No. 5 in the nation.

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