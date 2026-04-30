By Adele Uphaus

MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT

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Some of the vendors at the 2025 Community Health Fair, sponsored by the Stafford-Fredericksburg section of the National Council of Negro Women. This year's event will be held Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. at Spotsylvania Towne Centre Mall.

Three years ago, the Community Health Fair sponsored by the Stafford-Fredericksburg Section of the National Council of Negro Women had 15 participating organizations.

Last year, there were 25, and this year, there are 37.

“We are growing and we are excited,” said Sharon Johnson Theodore, chair of the local NCNW section’s Good Health Wins initiative, which the fair helps promote.

The national initiative “looks at all of the health conditions that disproportionately affect [communities of color],” Theodore said. It seeks to address health disparities, remove barriers to good health, and increase vaccination rates.

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“[The fair] is something we do every year and this is our third year at [Spotsylvania Towne Centre Mall],” she said. “Ultimately, our goal is to take over the mall with resources at every entrance.”

Held on Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. and with free admission, the fair will combine vendors, live and interactive health-related activities, and panel discussions on topics ranging from colon cancer and cataracts to mental health and suicide prevention.

Among the interactive activities—which are new this year, Theodore said—are a kick boxing and self-defense demonstration from Keepunchin, line dancing, stretching exercises, and chair yoga by Warrior Women Yoga Foundation

Participating vendors this year are coming from the Fredericksburg area, as well as Orange, Richmond, and Fairfax, among them the Greater Fredericksburg Chapter of Mocha Moms; Grounded & Rooted Pelvic Floor Therapy of Stafford; Infinite Legacy, with information about organ and tissue donation; the Orange County Office on Youth; and the Rebel Roses Social Club, which promotes sisterhood and an active lifestyle.

Giant will also be present providing immunizations, Theodore said, as will Germanna Community College and Fredericksburg City Councilor Joy Crump (Ward 2).

“We have folks coming from the north, south, east, and west,” Theodore said.

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