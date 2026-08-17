WEEKEND FREDLINES

Eve Evans, EDITORIAL ASSISTANT

Noah Morgan/Unsplash

VDOT Plans Lane Closures and Road Work in Stafford and Fredericksburg Area Aug. 16-22

By Uriah Kiser, 08/14/2026

VDOT has scheduled weekly road work across the Fredericksburg District for Aug. 16–22, weather permitting.In Stafford County, this includes overnight lane closures on I-95 near Exit 143 for pavement markings, construction-related closures and a temporary ramp shutdown at Exit 126, milling and paving on Routes 1, 3 and 684, guardrail work on the Route 610 Aquia Creek bridge, and pavement operations on Route 630. Longer-term projects also continue in the area, including the Route 1 bridge replacement over Chopawamsic Creek (due June 2028), Route 1/Courthouse Road intersection improvements, and the Route 644 bridge replacement, closed until June 2027. Drivers are advised to check 511 Virginia for updates.

Police Blotter: Fatal Pedestrian Crash, Highway Fatality

By Uriah Kiser, 08/16/2026

A 44-year-old man, Emanuel De Jesus Burgos Mejia of Triangle, was killed late Saturday night when he was struck by two vehicles while crossing Fraley Boulevard outside a marked crosswalk in Dumfries; he died at the scene, and police are seeking witnesses. Separately, a fatal crash occurred early Sunday on Interstate 495 northbound in Fairfax County when a Toyota Camry caught fire after colliding with a BMW; the Camry’s driver died at the scene, and the BMW driver was hospitalized and charged with DUI. Both crashes remain under investigation.

Felony charges pending in death of inmate at regional jail (paywalled)

By Keith Epps, 08/13/2026

The Stafford Sheriff’s Office is investigating how an inmate at Rappahannock Regional Jail obtained illegal drugs that may have contributed to his death. Lawrence Dale Toler II, 39, was found unresponsive in his cell on May 25, revived at Stafford Hospital, but was pronounced brain dead the next day and died May 26 at Mary Washington Hospital; suspected narcotics were found in his cell, and a detective is investigating “felonies by prisoners,” with no suspect yet named. Toler had been jailed following a November 2024 shooting by Spotsylvania deputies, was convicted in April on seven felony charges including attempted murder of an officer, and his family had said he wasn’t receiving adequate medical care for injuries sustained in that shooting.

Spotsylvania firefighter dies in drowning on Lake Anna (paywalled)

By Keith Epps, 08/14/2026

A 24-year-old Spotsylvania County firefighter, Mason Fercovic-Ortegel, drowned Thursday evening while boating with friends on Lake Anna near Seay Point Road. He went underwater around 7:40 p.m. and didn’t resurface; his body was recovered by divers nearly four hours later, and he was not wearing a lifejacket. The Sheriff’s Office is investigating and has not yet determined why he entered the water, while Spotsylvania’s fire and rescue department mourned him as a member of their “FREM family.”

Plan set to replace former Spotsylvania County supervisor (paywalled)

By Scott Shenk, 08/14/2026

The Spotsylvania County Board of Supervisors set a March 16, 2027 special election to fill the Chancellor District seat vacated by Gerald Childress, who resigned Aug. 6 for personal and health reasons. The board also voted to appoint a temporary replacement in the meantime; Chancellor District residents can apply by submitting a resume and home address by 4:25 p.m. on Aug. 18. Childress, a 56-year-old Marine veteran, had served since January 2024; the temporary and eventual elected replacement will serve through the term’s end on Dec. 31, 2027.

Spotsylvania grappling with trash site usage, changes (paywalled)

By Scott Shenk, 08/15/2026

The Spotsylvania County Board of Supervisors approved a public hearing (date not yet set) on proposed changes to the county’s trash program, including a $50 annual permit for residents to use refuse sites, replacing vehicle decals with transferable tags, and making current two-day weekly site closures permanent. Staff say the changes—expected to generate about $1.5 million in permit revenue and save roughly $650,000 annually—have caused no major problems so far, though some supervisors, including Jacob Lane, raised concerns about rural impact, tag enforcement, and unfunded improvements like site lighting. The board made no decisions and will revisit the issue in September.

Dr. Barbara Decker leads pack for women’s neurologic health (paywalled)

By Pilar Davis, 08/16/2026

Dr. Barbara Decker, a board-certified epileptologist specializing in epilepsy and headache disorders in pregnant women, is helping expand neurology care at Mary Washington Hospital as director of its new neurology residency program. She’s a published researcher involved in international consortiums like the ECAM Consortium, which is bringing multi-institutional studies, such as neuromodulation devices for pregnant women with epilepsy, to the Fredericksburg region. Decker also advocates for physician wellness through the Dr. Lorna Breen Heroes Foundation and says the broader neurosciences field at Mary Washington is expanding quickly, with growing need for specialists in epilepsy, stroke, migraines and multiple sclerosis.

Spotsylvania School Board votes ‘no’ again to pre-employment drug testing

By Adele Uphaus, 08/13/2026

The Spotsylvania School Board voted 4 to 3 on Monday against directing staff to develop a policy for pre-employment, suspicionless drug testing, matching a July vote on the same issue even though two members, chair Megan Jackson and Lorita Daniels, switched positions in opposite directions. Jackson, who reconsidered after gathering feedback and legal opinions, said the issue now “seems like a dead issue.” Public commenters, along with local and state teachers’ union leaders, largely opposed the policy, citing cost, privacy, morale and unresolved Fourth Amendment questions, while board members Rich Lieberman and Larry DiBella maintained that public support favors testing, an idea prompted by a 2024 incident in which a teacher was found with drugs in her classroom.

Correspondence to Fredericksburg School Board members shows support for Stan Jones

By Adele Uphaus, 08/14/2026

Correspondence obtained through a FOIA request shows Dr. Stan Jones is the only one of five applicants for Fredericksburg’s vacant at-large school board seat that residents have written to support, with 15 people, plus 10 more contacting Ward 4 rep Malvina Kay directly, backing him. Jones has worked as a school superintendent in Danville City and as interim superintendent and chief academic officer in Stafford County during a 39-year career in public education, and ran as a write-in candidate for the Ward 4 seat last fall, earning almost 22% of the vote. Kay has voiced opposition, citing negative feedback from Danville and calling Jones “not like us,” while other board members have acknowledged clear public support for him. The board will vote to fill the seat, vacated by Jarvis Bailey, at a special meeting Monday, with the appointee serving through year’s end.

Memorial bench sits well with those who loved Hatcher, Kucera

By Kathy Knotts, 08/14/2026

A memorial bench honoring Zach Hatcher and Chris Kucera, a couple who died in a plane crash in New York two years ago, was installed July 21 on Fredericksburg’s Rappahannock River Heritage Trail through the city’s memorial bench program. Hatcher had been selected as incoming CEO of the Community Foundation of the Rappahannock River Region, while the couple was known for restoring a historic King George County farmhouse and for their generosity and ties to the community. Friends funded the bench through a memorial fund at the Community Foundation, and a dedication ceremony is planned for the fall, though no date has been set yet.

Building ‘a recovery ecosystem’ to help people heal from trauma and substance use

By Adele Uphaus, 08/14/2026

Melissa Brown, who purchased Fredericksburg-area outpatient clinic Conscious Healing in May and recovery-housing provider Homes Empowering Recovery late last year, is working to build a trauma-informed “recovery ecosystem” that combines treatment, housing and job training. Brown, in recovery since 2002 from her own trauma-based substance use disorder, drew on her experience in prison and later barriers she faced due to Virginia’s “barrier crimes” law, which blocks people with certain convictions from direct-care counseling roles. Conscious Healing offers a 14-week trauma treatment program, HER operates four certified recovery homes in the area, and Brown is now developing workforce-training partnerships in fields like cosmetology, barbering and food service to help clients find stable work after treatment ends.

Exclusive: According to data, hundreds spent time at Rappahannock Regional Jail before being deported by ICE

By Eric Bonds and Joey LoMonaco, 08/16/2026

Deportation Data Project records show 356 people passed through Rappahannock Regional Jail in Stafford County under ICE custody between January 2025 and March 2026 before being deported, with 67% having no criminal record beyond immigration status and 90% never convicted or charged with a felony. The jail’s intake policy checks legal status for anyone reporting foreign birth, though state law requires such review only for felony charges, and jail leadership hasn’t responded to requests to explain its level of cooperation with ICE. A new Virginia law signed in April, currently being challenged in federal court by the Trump administration, would restrict local jails from cooperating with ICE absent a judicial warrant or specific enforcement standards, potentially forcing changes by Sept. 1.

OTHER REPORTS

Paving and Sidewalk Work Scheduled in Fredericksburg

The City of Fredericksburg will begin its annual paving and sidewalk rehabilitation program in several locations throughout the city beginning on Monday, August 17. This project will continue through Sept. 30 to cover all the streets listed below.

Progress Street, Aug. 17-28

Hanover Street, Aug. 31-Sept. 4

Myrick Street, Sept. 7-15

Van Buren Street, Sept. 16-22

Willis Street, Sept. 23-30

ADVANCE READS

Michael Aubrecht, Dewey Turner

“Mary Ball Washington at the age of about Four Score”/Robert Edge Pine/Library of Congress

By Michael Aubrecht, ADVANCE CONTRIBUTOR

Bravely rescued Lt. Charles H. Todd of his regiment who had been captured by a party of Confederates by shooting down one, knocking over another with the butt of his musket, and taking them both prisoners.

That’s what the Congressional Medal of Honor citation read when former Union Private Frederick Alber finally received his.

Probably in the mail.

READ ON

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By Dewey Turner, ADVANCE ANSWER PERSON

Hey Dewey,

Is it true that they used to have a facsimile of Mary Washington’s will, with no commentary, hanging on a wall in the old Renwick Courthouse, or some other Fredericksburg government building, and that in the will, the mother of the father of our country divided up her property among her various relatives—that “property” including six enslaved people, possibly members of the same family, separated and sent away in the same dispassionate language, often in the same sentence, that Mary used to divide up and bequeath, among other things, her “best bed,” “Virginia cloth curtains,” “phaeton and bay horse,” “half of my crockery ware,” and “purple cloth cloak lined with shag”? Pretty sure I saw it once, back in the day.

Signed, Still Bothered

READ ON

STATE OF THE STATE

VaNews/VIRGINIA PUBLIC ACCESS PROJECT

Jeff McLain/Unsplash

By KUNLE FALAYI, Virginia Center for Investigative Journalism

Melissa Corrigan was witnessing an ICE operation in Norfolk, she said, when an unfamiliar voice called her name over a loudspeaker. An ICE agent, whom she had never met, somehow recognized her and told her to leave. Corrigan, an activist and Navy veteran, was shocked. “My heart was pounding,” said Corrigan, who served in Operation Iraqi Freedom. “I was scared. ICE mentioned my name out of the blue, and I had no idea how they knew my identity.” Although she is unsure exactly how the agent knew her name, Corrigan worried Norfolk’s widespread domestic surveillance technology may have played a role. She later learned that over just three days in February, Flock had logged her vehicle in the city more than 100 times.

By DAVE RESS, Richmond Times-Dispatch (Subscription Required)

Dominion Energy is asking for a surcharge that would boost bills by 2% to cover the costs of continuing programs to prevent power outages on its system. The surcharge, if approved by the State Corporation Commission, would amount to a $3.46 increase to the benchmark $180.79 monthly bill for 1,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity.

By BOB BARNARD, Fox 5

Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger is pushing back against the idea of a statewide moratorium on AI data centers. At a stop in Northern Virginia on Thursday, Spanberger said the decision to build or block data centers should be left up to the individual communities. Loudoun County is one of those communities debating a potential pause on data center expansion.

By SABRINA MORENO, Axios

Virginia taxpayers could pay an estimated $7.4 billion toward President Trump’s mass deportation push — about $2,400 per taxpayer — according to a new calculator from the Economic Policy Institute. The estimate puts a local price tag on Trump’s deportation agenda as thousands of Virginians receive removal orders, including over 2,000 in the Richmond area during the first half of 2026. Virginia has consistently been among the top states nationwide for deportation orders in recent years, according to data from the nonpartisan Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse (TRAC).

By MARTIN AUSTERMUHLE AND ZARA NORMAN, NOTUS

The front- and rear-facing dashboard cameras that Carolina Molina has mounted on her Toyota Supra are, by her telling, for accountability. “It’s for traffic incidents. I have a nice car, and if somebody were to hit me I want proof of that,” she said. “You just never know what could happen, so you should always protect yourself.” But earlier this week, the dashcams became a tool for a different type of accountability.

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Articles from newspapers throughout the Commonwealth and Washington D.C. Firewalls will block you from reading some, but you’ll at least have some idea about what’s going on from the headlines and summaries. CLICK HERE.

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