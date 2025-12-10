Bolder Journalism for $8/Month

By Martin Davis

The idea that we are a politically divided people is a trope that few question. To those who pay attention, however, the closer to local that politics operate, the less partisan politics tend to be — at least in theory.

That theory breaks down when national politics drives local discussion. Local media is critical to ensuring that local issues, not national ones, shape community discussions and decision-making.

But local media also has an important role to play in making sure that local citizens understand what is happening on the state level. This year, the Advance is committed to improving the way that we inform our readers about state-level politics that affect our region.

Beginning today, the Advance will weekly publish columns from our representatives in the General Assembly throughout the forthcoming legislative session.

The idea is simple — legislators will focus on the bills they are carrying, other bills in Richmond that would have an impact on their constituents, and related goings-on in Richmond that shape our local communities.

We’ve asked our local representatives to write one column each month. These columns will typically appear on Thursdays, though we are rolling out our inaugural column a bit early.

We begin with Del. Phillip Scott, who represents HD-63, which includes parts of Spotsylvania and Orange. Next week, Nicole Cole will deliver her first column. She is the representative-elect for HD-66. Look in the New Year for the full line-up of representatives you can look forward to reading in the Advance!

