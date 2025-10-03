By Hailey Zeller

Fall Home Show

Find inspiration for remodeling, landscaping, and finishing touches at the region’s seasonal home show. Local contractors, suppliers, and design pros set up booths with product demos, how-to tips, and special show-only offers!

When: September 4 & 5

Where: Fredericksburg Convention Center

More info

Cirque Italia: Water Circus Gold Unit

Step into a dazzling world where acrobats, aerialists, and performers bring breathtaking stunts to life on a water-filled stage. This one-of-a-kind circus combines artistry and spectacle under the big top, perfect for families and anyone looking for a magical night out.

When: October 3–6

Where: Fredericksburg Agricultural Fairgrounds

More info

Fredericksburg Independent Book Festival (FiBF)

Join 8th annual Fredericksburg book fair featuring authors, small press booths, panels, and readings throughout downtown Fredericksburg. It’s a free, all-ages festival celebrating the literary community.

When: Saturday, October 4, 2025 | 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Where: Historic downtown Fredericksburg

More info

First Friday Live Music

Kick off the weekend with live music performances at the Courtyard Marriott. Enjoy a variety of local artists in a relaxed setting, perfect for unwinding after a busy week.

When: Friday, October 3, 2025 | 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Where: Courtyard Marriott, Fredericksburg

More info

Spotsylvania

Jazz in the Park – 1-A Chord Band

Celebrate the season with a weekend-long fall festival featuring farm attractions, crafts, food, and live music at the historic Belvedere Plantation. It’s a family-friendly event offering a variety of activities for all ages.

When: October 3–5

Where: Belvedere Plantation, Spotsylvania

More info

Spotsylvania Farmers Market

Shop for fresh produce, baked goods, meats, flowers, and more at this lively community market. With over 50 local vendors, it’s a perfect way to support local farms and artisans.

When: Saturday, October 4

Where: 12150 Gordon Rd., Fredericksburg, VA

Market Hours & Vendors

SCPS 14th Annual Rock Out Knock Out Homelessness Awareness and Donation Event

Join the community for a two-day event featuring live music, food, and activities to raise awareness and support for homelessness initiatives. It’s an opportunity to give back while enjoying local entertainment.

When: October 3–4

Where: Southpoint Walmart

More info

Stafford

Stafford Fall Family Festival

Get creative and prepare for the Great Pumpkin Derby by decorating your pumpkin with wheels and axles provided during this workshop. It’s a fun prelude to the race event at the Stafford Fall Family Festival.

When: October 4

Where: John Lee Pratt Memorial Park | 120 River Road

More info

Long Family Markets

Explore over 70 local vendors offering fresh produce, meats, baked goods, handcrafted items, and more at this vibrant weekly market.

When: Sunday, October 5

Where: 610 Commuter Lot, 163 Staffordboro Blvd, Stafford, VA 22556

More info

