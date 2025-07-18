By Hailey Zeller

Fredericksburg

2025 Fredericksburg Summer Luau

Join a Hawaiian-themed evening with hula-hoop and limbo contests, local vendors, live music, and delicious wines.

When: Saturday, July 19 | 5:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Where: Eden Try Winery, 6818 River Road, Fredericksburg, VA

More info/tickets: $5 entry

Fredericksburg VA Jokes & July comedy show

Laugh out loud with stand-up comedians at this summer comedy night. Suitable for adults.

When: Saturday, July 19 | 9:00 PM – 11:30 PM

Where: 10625 Courthouse Road, Fredericksburg, VA

More info/tickets

Spotsylvania

FXBG Summer Wine Festival

Beat the heat indoors with wine samples from regional Virginia vineyards, including a souvenir tasting glass.

When: Saturday, July 19 | 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Where: Spotsylvania Towne Centre, 137 Spotsylvania Mall Drive, Fredericksburg

More info/tickets

Spotsylvania Farmers Market

One of the region’s largest, this Saturday market features 45+ vendors selling local produce, meats, seafood, baked goods, and more.

8 a.m. – 1 p.m. | 12150 Gordon Road

More info

History at Sunset – Old Salem Church

Discover the stories of Old Salem Church with an evening ranger talk and tour at historic battlefield park grounds.

When: Saturday, July 19 | 6:30 PM

Where: Old Salem Church 4044 Plank Road, Fredericksburg, VA 22407

More info

Stafford

Stafford Dog Club Bingo Fundraiser

Enjoy a fun evening of bingo at the Stafford Dog Club—open to all ages and supports local programs.

When: Saturday, July 19 | 6:30 PM – 8:30 PM

Where: Stafford Dog Club, 2945 Mountain View Road, Stafford, VA

More info

80's Pop Music Trivia at Adventure Brewing

Put your retro knowledge to the test with a themed trivia night featuring ’80s pop hits. Prizes and drink specials included.

When: Saturday, July 19 | 7:00 PM

Where: Adventure Brewing Company, Stafford, VA

More info

Long Family Markets

Shop local at the Stafford Sunday Market with fresh produce, baked goods, and handmade items.

9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | 610 Commuter Lot, 163 Staffordboro Blvd

More info

