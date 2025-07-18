What to Do This Weekend
From comedy to Hawaiian-themed parties, wine gatherings to history walks, and the amazing farmers' markets that adorn our region, it's happening in the Diamond THIS WEEKEND!
By Hailey Zeller
INTERN
Fredericksburg
2025 Fredericksburg Summer Luau
Join a Hawaiian-themed evening with hula-hoop and limbo contests, local vendors, live music, and delicious wines.
When: Saturday, July 19 | 5:00 PM – 10:00 PM
Where: Eden Try Winery, 6818 River Road, Fredericksburg, VA
More info/tickets: $5 entry
Fredericksburg VA Jokes & July comedy show
Laugh out loud with stand-up comedians at this summer comedy night. Suitable for adults.
When: Saturday, July 19 | 9:00 PM – 11:30 PM
Where: 10625 Courthouse Road, Fredericksburg, VA
More info/tickets
Spotsylvania
FXBG Summer Wine Festival
Beat the heat indoors with wine samples from regional Virginia vineyards, including a souvenir tasting glass.
When: Saturday, July 19 | 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM
Where: Spotsylvania Towne Centre, 137 Spotsylvania Mall Drive, Fredericksburg
More info/tickets
Spotsylvania Farmers Market
One of the region’s largest, this Saturday market features 45+ vendors selling local produce, meats, seafood, baked goods, and more.
8 a.m. – 1 p.m. | 12150 Gordon Road
More info
History at Sunset – Old Salem Church
Discover the stories of Old Salem Church with an evening ranger talk and tour at historic battlefield park grounds.
When: Saturday, July 19 | 6:30 PM
Where: Old Salem Church 4044 Plank Road, Fredericksburg, VA 22407
More info
Stafford
Stafford Dog Club Bingo Fundraiser
Enjoy a fun evening of bingo at the Stafford Dog Club—open to all ages and supports local programs.
When: Saturday, July 19 | 6:30 PM – 8:30 PM
Where: Stafford Dog Club, 2945 Mountain View Road, Stafford, VA
More info
80's Pop Music Trivia at Adventure Brewing
Put your retro knowledge to the test with a themed trivia night featuring ’80s pop hits. Prizes and drink specials included.
When: Saturday, July 19 | 7:00 PM
Where: Adventure Brewing Company, Stafford, VA
More info
Long Family Markets
Shop local at the Stafford Sunday Market with fresh produce, baked goods, and handmade items.
9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | 610 Commuter Lot, 163 Staffordboro Blvd
More info
