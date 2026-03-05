By Hailey Zeller

Fredericksburg

All American Reptile & Plant Expo

Photo by David Clode on Unsplash

One of the East Coast’s largest reptile and plant expos arrives at the Fredericksburg Convention Center for a full weekend of unusual creatures and rare botanical finds. Vendors from across the country will showcase reptiles, amphibians, invertebrates, exotic plants, and specialty supplies, making the event a major draw for collectors, hobbyists, and curious families alike. Beyond browsing the displays, visitors can enjoy face painting, giveaways, and interactive exhibits throughout the show. Whether you are searching for a rare plant, exploring the world of reptiles for the first time, or simply looking for a unique weekend outing, the expo promises plenty to see under one roof.

When: Friday, March 6–Sunday, March 8 | Various times

Where: Fredericksburg Expo & Conference Center, 2371 Carl D. Silver Pkwy

Books & Barks with ODHS and Tales & Tails

Books and puppies come together for a feel-good afternoon at Tales & Tails Book Café. The Old Dominion Humane Society will bring a group of adorable, adoptable puppies to the café’s patio, giving visitors the chance to meet the animals, enjoy some puppy snuggles, and learn about adoption. After spending time with the dogs, guests can head inside to browse the bookstore and café offerings. A $5 donation to ODHS earns visitors 20% off one item in the store, making it a perfect outing for animal lovers, bookworms, and families looking for a relaxed Saturday activity that supports a local rescue.

When: Saturday, March 7 | 11 AM–1 PM

Where: Tales & Tails Book Café, 1010 Charles St., Fredericksburg

City Vino Karaoke

First Friday in downtown Fredericksburg brings a lively karaoke night at City Vino. Hosted by DJ Great Scott, the evening invites guests to take the mic and sing everything from classic ballads to guilty-pleasure hits while enjoying wine cocktails and City Vino’s signature charcuterie boards. Whether you are performing or simply cheering on friends, the atmosphere is relaxed and playful, making it an easy stop during a downtown night out.

When: Friday, March 6 | 7 PM until the songs run out

Where: City Vino, 100 Hanover St., Fredericksburg

Spotsylvania

Hot Cocoa & Movie Night at Wilderness Presidential Resort

Photo by Corina Rainer on Unsplash

Settle in for a cozy Friday evening at Wilderness Presidential Resort’s Treetop Lounge. Guests can enjoy a family-friendly movie while sipping warm cups of hot cocoa in a relaxed indoor setting. The weekly March event offers a simple way to wind down after the workweek, whether you are visiting the resort or spending a quiet night with friends or family. Blankets, comfortable seating, and the classic combination of movies and hot chocolate make it an inviting way to start the weekend.

When: Friday, March 6 | 6–8 PM

Where: Wilderness Presidential Resort, Spotsylvania

Indoor Nerf War at Wilderness Presidential Resort

Expect fast-paced fun at this indoor Nerf battle in the Wilderness Presidential Resort gym. Participants can bring their own Nerf blasters or rent one on site, then join a series of friendly competitions and team battles designed for kids, teens, and adults alike. It is a high-energy way to spend a Saturday afternoon and let off some steam.

When: Saturday, March 7 | 12–2 PM

Where: Wilderness Presidential Resort, 9220 Plank Rd., Spotsylvania

Cost: $8 per participant | $3 Nerf rentals

Stafford

Good Luck Market

Photo by Quentin Rey on Unsplash

Start Sunday morning at the Good Luck Market, a weekly farmers market hosted by Long Family Markets that brings together local farmers, bakers, food vendors, and artisans. Visitors can browse fresh produce, baked goods, handmade items, and specialty foods while meeting the people who produce them. The market focuses on supporting regional growers and small businesses while creating a welcoming community gathering space where neighbors can shop, eat, and spend time outdoors. Whether you are picking up ingredients for the week or simply enjoying the atmosphere, the market offers a laid-back start to the day.

When: Sunday, March 8 | 9 AM–1 PM

Where: 610 Slug Lot, Stafford

