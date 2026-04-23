By Hailey Zeller

CORRESPONDENT

Fredericksburg

"Fredericksburg Town Hall and Market Square, Fredericksburg, Virginia, United States" by Billy Wilson Photography is licensed under CC BY-NC 2.0.

Plena in the Square: Puerto Rican Dance Workshop with Raúl De La Paz

Join master dancer and choreographer Raúl De La Paz, visiting directly from Puerto Rico, for a Plena dance workshop. Plena is a vibrant Afro-Puerto Rican musical and dance tradition rooted in rhythm, storytelling, and community. Participants will learn the fundamentals of Plena movement while exploring the cultural roots of this joyful tradition. The workshop will conclude with a live Plena jam session, and attendees are encouraged to bring panderos, güiros, and other instruments to join the music.No prior dance experience is necessary! Presented in collaboration with the Fredericksburg Area Museum and RappArts!

When: Friday, April 24 | 6 p.m.

Where: Market Square, downtown Fredericksburg

More info

Dominion Toy Con

This convention brings together collectors, enthusiasts, and families for a day of discovery, nostalgia, and incredible finds, featuring vintage Star Wars figures, Transformers, Funko Pops, matchbox cars, G.I. Joes figures, comics, anime, and more.

When: Saturday, April 25 | 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Fredericksburg Convention Center

Cost: $20/person, kids 10 and under FREE

More info

Rappahannock Art Festival

On May 2 the Rappahannock Art Festival will feature community musicians, creators, and more. There are also places for people to gather and connect and meet fellow artists and art lovers. Sponsorships are available, along with opportunities for nonprofits to have a presence.

When: May 2 | 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Where: John Lee Pratt Memorial Park

Cost: Sponsorships range from $100 to $2,500. Food trucks can also apply to attend — the fee is $300. Artists are also invited to participate. The event itself is open to the public. For more information, visit the website.

Spotsylvania

Food Truck Festival

Dozens of food trucks will roll into the Fredericksburg Fairgrounds for an afternoon celebrating local cuisine. The festival features a wide variety of food vendors alongside kids activities, local vendors, music from a live DJ, adult beverages, and inflatables for children. It’s a lively, family-friendly event designed to highlight the region’s growing food truck scene.

When: Sunday, April 26 | 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Fredericksburg Fairgrounds

More info

Spring Bloom Adventure Race

Outdoor enthusiasts can paddle, bike, and hike their way through the annual Spring Bloom Adventure Race at Mott’s Run Reservoir Recreation Area. Competitors navigate checkpoints across trails and waterways as spring blooms begin to fill the park. Participants can choose between a beginner-friendly four-hour race or the full 15-hour endurance challenge that runs from morning into the night. The event welcomes both first-time racers and seasoned adventure athletes looking to kick off the season outdoors.

When: Saturday, April 25 | 8 a.m. start

Where: Mott’s Run Reservoir Recreation Area, 6600 River Road

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Stafford

Friday Night Flick: Toy Story 4

Bring blankets, lawn chairs, and the whole family for a free outdoor movie night at Embrey Mill Park. This month’s Friday Night Flick features the animated favorite Toy Story 4, shown under the evening sky. Concessions will be available for purchase, though guests are welcome to bring their own snacks.

When: Friday, April 24 | 7 p.m.

Where: Embrey Mill Park, 1600 Mine Road

More info

Stafford Schools Arts Festival

Student creativity takes center stage at the 50th Annual Stafford Schools Arts Festival. The weekend event showcases artwork from students across the district, along with live performances and interactive art experiences for families. The festival celebrates five decades of arts education and the creative talents of Stafford’s young artists.

When: April 25–26 | 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Colonial Forge High School

More info

Lawn Concert at River & Roots

Spend a relaxed spring evening listening to live music on the lawn at River & Roots Collective. Local band Rearview Mirror will perform folk-rock favorites from the ’60s through the ’90s. Guests are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy coffee, ice cream, or café treats during the show.

When: Saturday, April 25 | 6–8 PM

Where: River & Roots Collective, 107 Carter Street

Cost: Free

More info

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Read last week's local obituaries