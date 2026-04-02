By Hailey Zeller

CORRESPONDENT

King George

Bloomia Tulip Festival

Fields of color will bloom as Bloomia opens its tulip farm to the public for a seasonal festival celebrating the arrival of spring. Spread across seven acres, the festival features nearly one million tulips in bloom, creating a vibrant landscape visitors can walk through and photograph. Guests can also pick their own tulips to take home, enjoy food from local trucks, and listen to live music throughout the day. Workshops with floral designer Kelly Shore of Petals by the Shore will offer tips on arranging fresh bouquets, while a beer and wine garden will be available for adult visitors.

When: April 3–4, 11-12, and 18-19 | 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Shuttle parking at Sealston Elementary School, 11048 Fletchers Chapel Road

More info and tickets

Fredericksburg

FredNats Easter Egg Bash

Baseball and Easter fun come together during Opening Weekend at Virginia Credit Union Stadium. Families can watch the Fredericksburg Nationals take the field before kids head onto the stadium grounds for a post-game egg hunt. The event combines a classic ballgame atmosphere with a festive holiday activity, making it a lively afternoon for fans of all ages. A game ticket is required to participate in the egg hunt.

When: Saturday, April 4 | 1:35 p.m.

Where: Virginia Credit Union Stadium, 42 Jackie Robinson Way, Fredericksburg

More info

FXBG First Friday

Downtown Fredericksburg comes alive for April’s First Friday celebration, a monthly evening highlighting the city’s arts and culture scene. Shops and galleries stay open late while local artists, musicians, and pop-up vendors fill the streets with activity. Visitors can also participate in the popular Sip & Stroll, enjoying beverages while exploring downtown between stops. A free trolley shuttle runs throughout the evening, making it easy to move between galleries, restaurants, and shops.

When: Friday, April 3 | 5 to 9 p.m.

Where: Downtown Fredericksburg

More info

Do Good Friday Hosted by Impact Church FXBG

Free family Easter fun at downtown Fredericksburg’s Hurkamp Park, featuring age-divided egg hunts every 30 minutes, plus scavenger hunts, yard games, face painting, crafts, and food distribution for those in need.

When: Friday, April 3 | 10 a.m. to noon

Where: Hurkamp Park, 501 William Street

Register for egg hunts & get more info

Spotsylvania

Easter Deviled Egg Pairing at Mattaponi Winery

Mattaponi Winery offers a playful twist on Easter flavors with a tasting featuring six creative deviled egg variations paired with six wines from the vineyard. Guests can sample the combinations at their own pace while enjoying the relaxed setting of the winery. No reservations are required, making it an easy stop for a casual afternoon outing.

When: Saturday, April 4 | 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Mattaponi Winery, 7530 Morris Road

More info

Bunny Bash at Hooky Entertainment

Hooky Entertainment will host a family-friendly Bunny Bash featuring bowling, arcade games, a kids’ buffet, and a festive egg hunt. Children can also enjoy spring-themed mocktails and a lively atmosphere inside the Spotsylvania entertainment center. The event offers a mix of games, food, and Easter fun in one place.

When: Saturday, April 4 | 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Spotsylvania Towne Centre

More info

Kids Candle Making Workshop with the Easter Bunny

Children can get creative during this hands-on candle-making workshop at Spotsylvania Towne Centre. Participants will pour their own candle using coconut-soy wax, choose from more than two dozen fragrances, and decorate their tin with colorful spring-themed designs. The Easter Bunny will also stop by during the workshop for photos and a festive visit.

When: Friday, April 3 | 10 to 11 a.m.

Where: Spotsylvania Towne Centre

More info

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Stafford

Easter Brunch at Potomac Point Winery

Potomac Point Winery will host a festive Easter brunch overlooking its scenic vineyard. The bistro menu features a mix of sweet and savory brunch favorites, including brunch boards, baked carrot cake donuts, and limoncello mascarpone cake. Guests can also try the playful “Orange Peep-sicle Mimosa,” a seasonal cocktail inspired by Easter’s classic marshmallow treat. The brunch offers a relaxed way to celebrate the holiday with family and friends in a vineyard setting.

When: Sunday, April 5 | 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Potomac Point Winery

More info

Patawomeck Easter Eggstravaganza

Celebrate spring with a full afternoon of family fun at the Patawomeck Museum & Cultural Center during the Easter Eggstravaganza. The community event will feature egg hunts, photos with the Easter Bunny, DJ music, a moon bounce, and a variety of local vendors selling crafts and handmade goods. Food and dessert trucks will also be on site, and visitors can explore the museum and cultural village throughout the day.

When: Saturday, April 4 | 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Egg hunts at 1 and 3 p.m.)

Where: Patawomeck Museum & Cultural Center, 638 Kings Highway

More info

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