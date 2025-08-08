By Hailey Zeller

CORRESPONDENT

Live big band music, fundraisers for community organizations Habitat for Humanity and SERVE, and a back-to-school bash are among this weekend’s events.

Fredericksburg

Plant Bingo & Fundraiser for Habitat for Humanity

Enjoy a playful evening of bingo at Always Flavored, complete with plant prizes and a feel-good cause. A portion of all sales supports Greater Fredericksburg Habitat for Humanity!

When: Saturday, July 12 | 4 p.m.

Where: Always Flavored, 619 Caroline Street, Fredericksburg, VA

More info

Rockin’ on the Riverfront

Catch a live performance by the Fredericksburg Big Band on the waterfront stage, offering a lively end to your Friday.

When: Friday, August 8 | 7 p.m.

Where: Riverfront Park, Fredericksburg, VA

More info

Sounds of Summer: The Fredericksburg Big Band

Enjoy an evening of jazz, swing, and modern big band sounds in the heart of downtown. Bring a chair or blanket and relax under the summer sky.

When: Friday, August 8 | 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Where: Historic Market Square, 907 Princess Anne Street, Fredericksburg, VA

More Info

Spotsylvania

Stuff the Bus

On Saturday, Spotsylvania County Schools is collecting supplies for students in need. The event runs from 8:30 am to 4 pm at Walmart Southpoint. Come support students who need a hand up on getting a start to a great year.

When: Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Walmart Southpoint

Learn more

Watermelon Bash at Eden Try Winery

Soak up the final flavors of summer! Enjoy watermelon-inspired drinks, a carving competition, eating contests, live music, and family-friendly fun at this festive winery event.

When: Saturday, August 9 | noon to 5 p.m.

Where: Eden Try Winery, 6818 River Road, Fredericksburg, VA

More info

Spotsylvania Farmer’s Market

Browse fresh produce, baked goods, meats, dairy items, and crafts at this community market.

When: Saturday, August 9 | 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: 12150 Gordon Road, Spotsylvania, VA

Market Hours & Vendors

Little Speedsters Foam Fest at Dominion Raceway

Let the kids run wild through foam obstacles and inflated fun at this high-energy family fest held at the iconic local racetrack.

When: Saturday, August 9 | 4 to 10 p.m.

Where: Dominion Raceway, Spotsylvania, VA

More info

Stafford

Park Ridge Elementary Back-to-School Block Party

Kick off the school year with a fun community block party featuring music; food; representatives from community organizations and county police, fire, and EMS; and family-friendly entertainment. There will be a collection of non-perishable food donations for SERVE, Stafford’s food pantry.

When: Friday, August 8 | 4 - 6:30 P.M.

Where: 2000 Parkway Boulevard, Stafford, VA

More info

Plant Clinic in the S.E.R.V.E. Garden

Join the Virginia Master Gardeners to learn about Porter Branch's garden for S.E.R.V.E., Stafford’s food pantry, and ask general gardening questions.

When: Friday, August 8 | 4:45 to 5:15 p.m.

Where: Central Rappahannock Regional Library Porter Branch| 2001 Parkway Blvd, Stafford, VA 22554

More info

Long Family Markets

Spend your Sunday morning browsing fresh produce, baked goods, flowers, and artisan goods in a relaxed community setting.

When: Sunday, August 10 | 8:00 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: 163 Staffordboro Boulevard (VDOT commuter lot), Stafford, VA

More info

