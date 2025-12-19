Bolder Journalism for $8/Month

By Hailey Zeller

CORRESPONDENT

Fredericksburg

Sip n’ Shop at LibertyTown Arts Workshop

If holiday shopping feels rushed this year, this is your sign to slow it down. LibertyTown’s Sip n’ Shop blends art, atmosphere, and festive cheer into one relaxed evening. Browse locally made art and gifts while enjoying mulled wine, beer, non-alcoholic drinks, and sweet treats. Artists will be on-site with live demos, making it feel more like a creative gathering than a shopping trip. It’s the perfect stop for thoughtful, last-minute gifts, and a little holiday joy for yourself.

When: Friday, December 19 | 5 to 9 p.m.

Where: LibertyTown Arts Workshop, Downtown Fredericksburg

More info

Brunch & Brushes: Bottomless Mimosas Edition

Saturday mornings were made for this. Wine & Design’s festive Brunch & Brushes combines bottomless mimosas, a community-style brunch charcuterie board, and guided painting, all wrapped up in holiday spirit. No art experience is needed; just bring friends, sip, laugh, and create something seasonal to take home. It’s equal parts girls’ day, holiday tradition, and creative escape.

When: Saturday, December 20 | 11 a.m.

Where: Wine & Design, 502 Sophia Street

Cost: $60

More info

Local Author Signing at Hexes and Healing

Meet local authors and discover new reads during this free meet-and-greet at Hexes and Healing. Whether you’re shopping for a last-minute gift or want to support regional writers, this relaxed event lets you chat with authors, browse signed copies, and soak in the cozy atmosphere of the witchy shop.

When: Saturday, December 20 | 2 to 6 p.m.

Where: Hexes and Healing, 2374 Plank Road

More info

Spotsylvania

Christmas Carol Sing-Along at Lake Anna Winery

Wine, music, and holiday cheer come together at Lake Anna Winery’s annual Christmas Carol Sing-Along. Sing from your seat or join in up front for a chance to win prizes. It’s casual, joyful, and perfect for a festive afternoon with friends or family.

When: Saturday, December 20 | 1 to 4 p.m.

Where: Lake Anna Winery

More Info

Snakes Alive! at Lake Anna State Park

Looking for something a little different this weekend? Head to Lake Anna State Park for an educational, hands-on look at local reptiles. Learn which snakes help keep ecosystems healthy, separate myth from fact, and, if you’re brave, pet a live snake during the program. It’s free, family-friendly, and a great indoor option for a cold afternoon.

When: Saturday, December 20 | 2 to 3 p.m.

Where: Lake Anna State Park Visitor Center, 6800 Lawyers Road

More Info

Stafford

Santa Runs with Stafford Volunteer Fire Department

One of Stafford’s most beloved traditions returns Friday night as Santa rides through local neighborhoods aboard a fire truck. Keep an eye out as firefighters spread holiday cheer street by street. Kids will love spotting Santa, and adults will appreciate the strong sense of community behind this festive drive-through event.

When: Friday, December 19 | Begins at 5:30 p.m.

Find routes and more information here

Fabulous Friday: Holiday Book Bingo

Kick off the weekend with a festive twist on bingo at the Porter Branch Library. Designed for kids in grades K–5, this holiday-themed bingo event features prizes, books, and seasonal fun, perfect for young readers looking to get into the holiday spirit.

When: Friday, December 19 | 4:15 to 5 p.m.

Where: Porter Branch Library, Stafford

More info

