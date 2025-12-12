Bolder Journalism for $8/Month

By Hailey Zeller

CORRESPONDENT

Fredericksburg

55th Annual Candlelight Tour

To mark America’s 250th birthday, the Historic Fredericksburg Foundation is transforming downtown into a true Colonial Christmas experience. Guests can explore some of the city’s most significant 18th-century homes and sites, each decked in authentic period greenery and holiday décor. You’ll walk the same streets once traveled by Washington, Monroe, and other early American figures, while also hearing stories that shaped the city’s Revolutionary-era identity.

Tales & Tails: Books & Barks Adoption Event

If you needed an excuse to browse for a new read, Tales & Tails is giving you one with real heart. The Fredericksburg SPCA and Old Dominion Humane Society will be on-site with adoptable puppies hoping to find a safe, loving home in time for the holidays. Even if you’re not looking to adopt, this event is about more than cute faces, but about changing the story for animals who haven’t had an easy start. Stop by to meet the pups, chat with shelter volunteers, learn about fostering, or even make a donation. Whether you give a home, your time, or five dollars, you can make a real difference in an animal’s life, and that’s the kind of holiday spirit that truly matters.

When: Saturday, December 13 | 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Tales & Tails, 1010 Charles Street

More info

FAMFaire Holiday Market

Market Square transforms into a holiday village for the Fredericksburg Area Museum’s annual FAMFaire, one of the most atmospheric markets of the season. Modeled after traditional German Christkindl markets, FAMFaire features artisan vendors selling handcrafted goods, winter treats, and historic-style foods. Live music drifts through the square while families wander between stalls filled with ornaments, art, baked goods, and gifts that feel truly unique. With Market Square’s colonial backdrop and the museum just steps away, the whole event feels like stepping into a nostalgic, old-world holiday postcard.

When: Saturday, December 13 | 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Where: Fredericksburg Area Museum & Market Square

More info

James Monroe Museum Holiday Open House

Celebrate the season inside the beautifully decorated James Monroe Museum, where costumed interpreters bring the 5th U.S. president and his wife Elizabeth to life for an evening of history and holiday warmth. Enjoy live seasonal music performed on the harp and the Monroe family’s historic Astor pianoforte, explore winter-themed exhibits, and sip festive refreshments in one of Fredericksburg’s most charming cultural spaces. This open house is completely free, and a perfect way to unwind on a Friday night and step into the elegance of the early American era.

When: Friday, December 12 | 6 to 8 p.m.

Where: James Monroe Museum, 908 Charles Street

More info

Happy “Paw”lidays

Dogs love Santa too! Bring your furry friend to the Dorothy Hart Community Center for a photo with Santa and to make an ornament to commemorate the 2025 holiday season.

When: Friday, December 12 | 5 to 7 p.m.

Where: Dorothy Hart Community Center, 408 Canal Street

$5/pup for Fredericksburg City residents, $6/pup for non-residents

More info

Spotsylvania

This Town: A Caroling Show – A Dickens Christmas

Enjoy an evening of holiday carols and timeless Christmas music with this cozy community concert, a nice way to get into the spirit of the season with friends or family.

When: Saturday, December 12 | 4 to 5 p.m.

Where: Spotsylvania Towne Centre

More Info

Krispies with Kringle!

Decorate your own Rice Krispie treats, enjoy holiday crafts, and get a family photo with Santa at this fun, low-key festive gathering for kids and families at the county recreation center.

When: Friday, December 12 | 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Where: Marshall Center Main Lounge, 8800 Courthouse Road

More info

Christmas Around the World Holiday Concert

A free concert featuring holiday music from around the globe, including a performance by a special-needs chorus at the 3 p.m. show. A warm, inclusive way to enjoy seasonal songs and community spirit.

When: Saturday, December 13 | 3 and 7 p.m.

Where: Riverbend High School, 12301 Spotswood Furnace Road

More Info

Stafford

Brooke Point Dance & Athletics Holiday Craft Fair

A local craft fair put on by the Brooke Point High School community. Good for homemade goods, crafts, and baked treats.

When: Saturday, December 13 | 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Where: Brooke Point High School, 1700 Courthouse Road

More info

Branches & Vines Holiday Market

A seasonal holiday market full of local vendors, handmade gifts, treats, and festive holiday energy, nice for gift-shopping, grabbing holiday décor, or enjoying a community atmosphere.

When: Saturday, December 14, 2025 | 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Route 630 Commuter Lot (near Interstate 95 Exit #140)

More info

