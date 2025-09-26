By Hailey Zeller

CORRESPONDENT

Fredericksburg

Songs of the People: The Chamber Chorale of Fredericksburg

See amazing quilt displays, shop fabrics and supplies, attend workshops, and meet fellow craft enthusiasts.

When: September 25–27

Where: Fredericksburg Convention Center

More info

“Every Step of the Way” — Step VA 3rd Annual Gala

A formal fundraiser gala to support STEP VA’s mission, with dinner, program, and community gathering.

When: Friday, September 26 | 5:30 PM – 10:00 PM

Where: Arbor Haven Weddings & Events

More info

Harambee 360 Black Arts Festival – 50th Anniversary

Three-day celebration of Black arts, culture, and history. Live performances, art vendors, food, and more.

When: Sept 26–28 | various times

Where: Market Square, downtown Fredericksburg

More info

Fredericksburg Fermentation Festival

Sample and learn about the art of fermentation with local artisans offering beer, cider, wine, cheese, kombucha, pickles, and more. Meet small producers, discover new flavors, and learn about the craft traditions behind each. The event blends food education with festival fun, great for adventurous eaters and craft beverage fans alike.

When: Saturday, September 27

Where: Motts Run Reservoir

More info

Spotsylvania

Jazz in the Park – 1-A Chord Band

Enjoy an evening under the stars with smooth jazz and relaxed vibes. Bring a blanket or chair, some snacks, and settle in for a melodic performance by the 1-A Chord Band.

When: Saturday, Sept 27 | 4:00 PM

Where: Patriot Park Amphitheater, Spotsylvania, VA

More info

Spotsylvania Farmers Market

Shop for fresh produce, baked goods, meats, flowers, and more at this lively community market. With over 50 local vendors, it’s a perfect way to support local farms and artisans.

When: Saturday, September 27 | 8:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Where: 12150 Gordon Rd., Fredericksburg, VA

Market Hours & Vendors

Belvedere Plantation Harvest Festival

Celebrate the harvest with family-friendly farm fun at a historic plantation. Expect autumn decorations, hayrides, pumpkin patches, seasonal treats, crafts, and live music in a picturesque setting.

When: Friday, Sept 26 | 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Where: Belvedere Plantation

More info

Nashville Nights 90s Country at Groove Music Hall

Step back into the ’90s for a night of country hits played live. Perfect for music lovers who want to relive classics and sing along.

When: Friday, Sept 26 | 7:00 PM

Where: Groove Music Hall, Dominion Raceway

More info

Fredericksburg Greek Festival

A weekend of Greek culture featuring live music, traditional dancing, authentic food, and vendors. A cultural feast and family outing all in one.

When: Saturday-Sunday, Sept 27-28

Where: Nativity of the Theotokos Greek Orthodox Church

More info

10th Annual Oktoberfest – Maltese Brewing Co.

Prost! Mark the arrival of fall at this longtime fest—beer specials, German food, live music, dancing, and autumn fun in the brewery courtyard.

When: Saturday, Sept 27 | 9:00 AM – 10:00 PM

Where: Maltese Brewing

More info

Wilderness Fall Festival

Wrap up your weekend with crafts, food, live entertainment, and outdoor activities at the resort grounds. A great chance to enjoy the changing season and scenic surroundings.

When: Sunday, Sept 28 | 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Where: Wilderness Presidential Resort

More info

Stafford

Via Colori® Stafford Street Art Festival

Experience the 5th Annual Via Colori® Stafford Street Art Festival, a free, family-friendly event featuring over 70 local artists creating large-scale street paintings. Enjoy live entertainment, kids’ activities, community organizations, and food vendors. Funds raised benefit Stafford County Public Schools.

When: Saturday, Sept 27 – Sunday, Sept 28, 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Where: Stafford Regional Airport

More info

The 2025 Sunflower Concert featuring THE PORTER’S GATE

Join The Ilona Foundation for the 2025 Sunflower Concert featuring THE PORTER’S GATE. Enjoy an evening of music and community at Stafford Crossing Community Church.

When: Friday, Sept 26, 7:00 PM

Where: Stafford Crossing Community Church, Stafford, VA

More info

1775 Charity Golf Tournament and Brunch with Comedian Gary Owen

Participate in the First Annual 1775 Charity Golf Classic hosted by celebrity comedian and Navy veteran Gary Owen. The event includes a golf tournament and brunch, supporting a good cause.

When: Saturday, Sept 27, 2025

Where: Augustine Golf Club, Stafford, VA

More info

Long Family Markets

Explore over 70 local vendors offering fresh produce, meats, baked goods, handcrafted items, and more at this vibrant weekly market. This Sunday, enjoy a special live demonstration by Mountain Kim Martial Arts at 11:30 AM. Don’t forget to look out for Mr. Cluck Cluck the Market Chicken—find him, tell the staff where he is, and receive a special prize to spend at the market.

When: Sunday, September 28, 2025 | 8:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Where: 610 Commuter Lot, 163 Staffordboro Blvd, Stafford, VA 22556

More info

