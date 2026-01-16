Bolder Journalism for $8/Month

By Hailey Zeller

CORRESPONDENT

Fredericksburg

FXBG Winter Restaurant Week

Fredericksburg’s food scene shines during Winter Restaurant Week. Ten days of special menus give residents and visitors the chance to sample everything from familiar favorites to creative new dishes. A perfect outing for families, couples, or anyone looking to warm up with comfort food in the middle of winter.

When: Friday, January 16 through Sunday, January 25

More info and participating restaurants

Skate Night – Polar Party

Throw on your favorite winter gear and join a festive skate night at Dixon Park. Enjoy music, games, and skating fun while warming up with friends in this outdoor winter event. Skate rentals are available on-site.

When: Friday, January 16 | 6 to 8 p.m.

Where: Dixon Park, 1300 Dixon Street, Fredericksburg

Cost: $1 entry | $5 skate rentals

More info

Hugh Mercer Tricentennial Open House

Celebrate the 300th birthday of Brigadier General and Fredericksburg physician Hugh Mercer at a free family-friendly open house. Featuring live music, tours and birthday cake!

When: Sunday, January 18 | noon to 4 p.m.

Where: Hugh Mercer Apothecary Shop, 1020 Caroline Street

FREE

More info

Spotsylvania

Winter Soup & Song at Lake Anna Winery

Enjoy live music and hearty winter soups while sipping local wines. Chris Hanks performs as part of the Winter Soup & Song series, combining music, food, and community vibes in a cozy winery setting.

When: Saturday, January 17 | 1 to 4 p.m.

Where: Lake Anna Winery, Spotsylvania

More Info

Nourish Night Out: A New Year’s Reset for Body & Soul

Step into the cozy River’s Edge Healing Arts Studio at the Bowman Center for an evening designed to nourish body, mind, and spirit. Enjoy mocktails, seasonal snacks, mini wellness shopping, and conversations about nutrition and holistic health. Hosted by Kat of Yes to Holistic Health, this event blends connection, learning, and self-care in a welcoming space.

When: Friday, January 16 | 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Where: River’s Edge Healing Arts Studio, Bowman Center, 3300 Bourbon Street, Suite 103

Cost: $30/admit one | $40/bring a friend

More info

Mulled Wine Festival at Eden Try Winery

Warm up with mulled wine, s’mores kits, live music, DIY spice blending, and a fireside “Warm-Up Corner” at Eden Try’s cozy winter festival. Admission is free, and rain or shine, you can enjoy this festive, two-day celebration of winter flavors.

When: Saturday–Sunday, January 17–18 | noon to 5 p.m.

Where: Eden Try Winery, Spotsylvania, VA

Cost: Free admission

More info

Stafford

Photo by FLOUFFY on Unsplash

Adoption Event – PetSmart Stafford Market Place

Meet adoptable pets looking for forever homes! Local animal welfare groups will have cats, dogs, and other companions available for adoption.

When: Saturday, January 17 | noon

Where: PetSmart, 1160 Stafford Market Place

More info

Color & Clay: Exploring Slip Decoration

Learn to make and decorate with colored slips in this hands-on pottery workshop. Students will practice techniques like brushing, trailing, and graffiti on small forms, finishing with a set of vibrant pieces to take home.

When: Saturday, January 17 | 4 to 7 p.m.

Where: Corgi Clay Art Center, 15 Tech Parkway, Suite 101, Stafford

More info

Fabulous Friday: Cozy Crafting

Crafts to brighten cold winter days for grades K-6. Free.

When: Friday, January 16 | 4 to 5:15 p.m.

Where: Central Rappahannock Regional Library, Porter Branch, 2001 Parkway Boulevard, Stafford

More info

