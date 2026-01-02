Bolder Journalism for $8/Month

Fredericksburg

Kids First Friday Winter Fun Pizza Party

While downtown buzzes with First Friday energy, kids ages 6–12 can enjoy a creative night of their own. This drop-off event includes pizza, guided winter-themed painting, music, games, and free creative time. It’s a fun, cozy option for young artists, and a win for parents enjoying downtown events.

When: Friday, January 2 | 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Where: Wine & Design, 502 Sophia Street, Fredericksburg

Cost: $40

Ice Skating in Riverfront Park

Kick off the new year with classic winter fun in the heart of downtown. Fredericksburg’s synthetic ice rink stays open through January 4, offering a festive, family-friendly way to enjoy the season a little longer. With skate rentals included and the downtown lights glowing nearby, it’s an easy go-to for dates, families, or anyone easing into 2026.

When: Friday–Sunday, January 2–4 | See daily hours

Where: Riverfront Park, Downtown Fredericksburg

Cost: $12 adults; $8 kids (12 & under)

January Visitors Center Exhibit: “In Search of Rest”

This moving new exhibit opens on Friday and tells the powerful story of Francis Hill, who searched Civil War battlefields to bring his brother home after the Battle of the Wilderness. Featuring original letters, diaries, and photographs, the exhibit offers an intimate look at love, loss, and devotion. The opening reception includes a live interview with exhibit researcher Steve Morin, providing deeper insight into the story behind the research.

When: Exhibit runs January 2-February 1, opening reception Friday | 5 to 7 p.m., interview at 5:30 p.m.

Where: Fredericksburg Visitor Center, 601 Caroline Street

Spotsylvania

Community Resource Corner: Financial Literacy at Salem Church Branch

Start the new year with tools and tips to strengthen your financial foundation. The Salem Church Branch library hosts this month-long Community Resource Corner table, focused on financial literacy and practical insights that can help you balance budgets, set goals, and make smarter money decisions in 2026. Drop by anytime on Sunday to explore resources, ask questions, and take a step toward your financial goals.

When: Sunday, January 4 | all day

Where: Central Rappahannock Regional Library Salem Church branch

DIY Journal Workshop at Gather Arts

Start the new year by crafting something meaningful. In this hands-on workshop, you’ll design and bind your own custom journal using quality papers, laser-cut wooden spines, and coordinating thread. The session also includes guidance on journaling practices, so you’ll leave with a beautiful journal and fresh ideas for how to use it in 2026. No prior experience required.

When: Sunday, January 4 | 1 to 4 p.m.

Where: Gather Arts, Spotsylvania

Cost: $65 (materials included)

Stafford

Free Admission Sundays at Gari Melchers Home and Studio

"Gari Melchers Home and Studio, Falmouth, Virginia, United States" by Billy Wilson Photography is licensed under CC BY-NC 2.0.

January begins with free admission Sundays at Belmont, offering a peaceful, reflective way to start the year. Explore the historic home and studio of American artist Gari Melchers, stroll the winter grounds, and enjoy guided house tours offered hourly. It’s a calm, cultural reset after the holidays, perfect for art lovers and history fans alike.

When: Sunday, January 4 | 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Gari Melchers Home & Studio at Belmont, Stafford

PAWS for Reading

Young readers can build confidence and fluency in a low-pressure, encouraging setting at this special library program. Children in grades K–6 are invited to practice reading aloud to certified therapy dogs trained to be calm, attentive listeners. It’s a great way to ease back into school routines after winter break while making reading fun and stress-free.

When: Saturday, January 3 | 10:30 a.m. to noon

Where: Central Rappahannock Regional Library, Porter Branch,

Cost: Free

Details: Readers sign up at the branch to reserve a reading time slot

