By Hailey Zeller

CORRESPONDENT

We may all be housebound for a while if the forecast snow materializes, so take the opportunity now to get out and try some of these events around the region!

Fredericksburg

Comedy & Wine Night at City Vino

Comedy meets wine in this evening of laughs and thoughtfully paired tastings. Beloved wine rep Jon Yeager hosts four comics who’ve performed at the DC Improv and appeared on television. Your ticket includes four wine samples and a light snack, creating a fun and sociable start to the weekend.

When: Friday, January 23 | Doors 7 p.m., show 7:30 p.m.

Where: City Vino, 100 Hanover Street

Cost: $30 per person

Escape Room in a Box – The Lost Treasure

Put together your best puzzle solvers and race against the clock in this interactive challenge. Teams of up to eight people will work through clues and puzzles for the fastest time. Prizes for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place give this winter morning a competitive, mind-bending edge.

When: Saturday, January 24 | 10 a.m.

Where: Dorothy Hart Community Center, 408 Canal Street

Cost: $20 per team

Winter Restaurant Week

Downtown Fredericksburg’s Winter Restaurant Week wraps up this weekend. Check out the website below for a list of participating restaurants, which are offering special menus and dishes during this winter celebration of the city’s food scene.

When: Friday-Sunday, January 23-26

Where: Downtown Fredericksburg

Spotsylvania

Proper Pie Pairing at Mattaponi Winery

Spend a winter weekend afternoon sampling New Zealand-style pies from Proper Pie Co. alongside wine flights from Mattaponi Winery. With sweet and savory options to explore, this event pairs the comforts of hearty pies with the sophistication of curated wine pairings in a relaxed vineyard setting.

When: Saturday–Sunday, January 24-25 | 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Mattaponi Winery, 7530 Morris Road

Stafford

Laudenbach Brewing One-Year Anniversary Party

Celebrate a year of community, craft beer, and good times at Laudenbach Brewing. Enjoy food from GMAN BBQ, Bavarian folk music with M&J Volksmusik, raffle prizes, stein-holding contests, and the debut of a special anniversary beer. It’s a full afternoon and evening of celebration with a welcoming crowd.

When: Saturday, January 24 | noon to 9 p.m.

Where: Laudenbach Brewing

Polar Pals Fun Run & Wellness Fair

Shake off the winter chill at this free, family-friendly run that includes a 5K, 1-mile, and ½-mile race. Kids and adults can participate, with prizes across age groups and post-run hot chocolate. The event promotes wellness and community connection in a fun outdoor setting and includes indoor activities and local health resources after the run.

When: Saturday, January 24 | Starting at noon

Where: Colonial Forge High School

FREE Guided Woodland Hike at Gari Melchers Home & Studio

Step outside and explore the natural and historic landscapes of Belmont with a guided hike led by Virginia Master Naturalists. This one-mile walk moves through both woodlands and open fields, weaving in stories about the property’s past along the way. It’s a peaceful, educational way to spend a winter afternoon and see a side of Stafford you might not notice on your own.

Then visit the historic home and studio of Gari Melchers, which is open with free admission every Sunday in January.

When: Sunday, January 25 | 2 to 3:30 p.m.

Where: Gari Melchers Home & Studio, 224 Washington Street. Woodland Hike participants meet outside the Visitor Center.

