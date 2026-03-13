By Hailey Zeller

CORRESPONDENT

There’s lots going on this weekend, including St. Patrick’s Day fun, live music and theater for kids, and the arrival of the Easter Bunny.

Fredericksburg

Fred Flea Small Business Market

Riverfront Park will turn into a lively open-air market as the Fred Flea returns for its fourth edition during St. Patrick’s Day weekend. Dozens of small businesses and local vendors will line the park with vintage finds, handmade crafts, artwork, clothing, and specialty goods. Visitors can also enjoy food vendors, live music, and the energy of a downtown market set along the Rappahannock River. The event highlights Fredericksburg’s growing community of independent makers and small businesses, making it an ideal stop for anyone looking to shop local while spending the afternoon outdoors.

When: Saturday, March 14 | 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Riverfront Park, Sophia Street

More info

Grand Slamrock 5K, Strike It Lucky 1 Mile & Leprechaun Chase

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day and the start of baseball season with a festive race at the Fredericksburg Nationals stadium. The Grand Slamrock event includes a USATF-certified 5K course, a one-mile run, and a half-mile kids race, welcoming runners and walkers of all ages and abilities. Participants will finish the race on the field inside the stadium, hear their names announced over the loudspeakers, and see themselves cross the finish line on the big screen. The event also features finisher medals, race shirts, post-race celebrations, and a chance for top finishers to throw out the first pitch at a future FredNats game.

When: Saturday, March 14 | 8 to 11 a.m.

Where: Virginia Credit Union Stadium, 42 Jackie Robinson Way

More info

Fredericksburg Symphony Lollipops Concert for Kids: “A Salute to our Hometown Heroes”

Bring the whole family to the FSO’s salute to our hometown heroes! Indoor and outdoor fun, followed by a one-hour concert! At 3 p.m., a variety of first responder vehicles will be on-site, and orchestra members will hold an Instrument Petting Zoo, allowing kids to explore various instruments. The concert starts at 4 p.m. and features family favorites.

When: Saturday, March 14 | 3 to 5 p.m.

Where: James Monroe High School, 2300 Washington Avenue

FREE for kids under 18, $20 for adults

Get tickets here

Fredericksburg RV Show

The Fredericksburg RV Show returns for a weekend showcasing the latest recreational vehicles, travel trailers, and outdoor adventure gear. Visitors can explore a wide variety of RV models, speak directly with dealers and industry experts, and learn about road trip planning, camping destinations, and RV ownership. Whether you are considering your first camper or simply enjoy browsing travel setups and imagining future trips, the event offers a chance to step inside dozens of vehicles and compare options all in one place.

When: Friday, March 13–Sunday, March 15 | Various times

Where: Fredericksburg Expo & Conference Center

More info

Spotsylvania

St. Patrick’s Day Party at Wilderness Run Vineyards & 1781 Brewing

Wilderness Run Vineyards and 1781 Brewing Company will host a full-day St. Patrick’s Day celebration featuring live music, food trucks, and special beer releases. Guests can try the brewery’s Irish Hen Red Ale while enjoying wine, craft beer, and a lineup of entertainment throughout the day. With outdoor seating, local vendors, and a festive crowd, the event offers a relaxed way to celebrate the holiday with friends and family in a vineyard setting.

When: Saturday, March 14 | noon to 8 p.m.

Where: Wilderness Run Vineyards & 1781 Brewing Co., 11109 Plank Road

More info

Easter Bunny Arrival at Spotsylvania Towne Centre

The Easter season begins at Spotsylvania Towne Centre with a full day of family-friendly activities celebrating the arrival of the Easter Bunny. Families can stop by for photos and enjoy a schedule of entertainment throughout the afternoon, including balloon artists and face painting, a live magic show, Irish dance performances, and opportunities to meet adoptable dogs from local rescues. Activities will take place in the mall’s Center Court and Food Court areas, creating a festive environment filled with entertainment and photo-worthy moments for kids and families.

When: Saturday, March 14 | 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Spotsylvania Towne Centre, 137 Spotsylvania Mall Drive

More info

St. Patrick’s Fun Indoor Pool Party

Wilderness Presidential Resort will host a festive indoor pool party to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with swimming, games, and holiday-themed fun. Families can enjoy open swim and poolside activities in a relaxed environment designed for kids and adults alike. The event offers a playful way to mark the holiday, with green decorations and lively activities throughout the afternoon. Guests should note that every attendee must purchase admission, even if they are not swimming, and swimmers participate at their own risk.

When: Saturday, March 14 | noon to 2 p.m.

Where: Wilderness Presidential Resort, 9220 Plank Road

More info

Chancellor High School Theatre 4 Presents “The Lighting Thief,” Theater for Young Audiences Edition

This is a 70-minute, one-act adaptation of the Broadway hit musical, based on The Lighting Thief by Rick Riordan. Teenager Percy jackson discovers he’s a demigod, and he and his friends embark on a mission to find Zeus’s missing lighting bolt and prevent war among the gods.

When: Friday, March 13 | 7 p.m.

Where: Chancellor High School, 6300 Harrison Road

Tickets $8/students, $10/adults, available at the door

Stafford

Photo by CARTIST on Unsplash

90s Grunge Music Bingo

Laudenbach Brewing will host a nostalgic night of Music Bingo featuring the sounds of 1990s grunge. Guests can test their knowledge of classic alternative hits while playing three rounds of bingo-style competition, each with prizes for the winners. The casual evening pairs music, games, and craft beer, with Cousins Maine Lobster serving food throughout the night. Whether you grew up with the music or just enjoy a throwback soundtrack, the event offers a laid-back way to start the weekend.

When: Friday, March 13 | 6:30 p.m.

Where: Laudenbach Brewing, 45 Centreport Parkway

More info

St. Patrick’s Day Celebration at Laudenbach Brewing

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with a relaxed afternoon of beer, food, and live music at Laudenbach Brewing. Rosie’s Pizza will serve specialty pizzas, including a Reuben-inspired option for the holiday, while the Abel Duo performs acoustic music from 4 to 7 p.m. The brewery will also host a raffle for $100 in Laudenbach merchandise, with raffle tickets given out for every pint purchased throughout the afternoon. With live music, local food, and plenty of festive drinks, the event offers a laid-back way to spend a Saturday celebrating the holiday.

When: Saturday, March 14 | noon to 7 p.m.

Where: Laudenbach Brewing, 45 Centreport Parkway

More info

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