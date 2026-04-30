What to Do this Weekend: May 1-3
First Friday, the Great Train Race, a community health fair, an art and music fair, and more.
By Hailey Zeller
CORRESPONDENT
Fredericksburg
Great Train Race
A longtime Fredericksburg tradition, the Great Train Race invites young runners to race through historic downtown, finishing at the City Docks. The morning wraps up with a lively festival featuring music, awards, and family-friendly activities.
When: Sunday, May 3 | 7:30 a.m. to noon
Where: Fredericksburg Train Station
Art in the Park
Local artists and crafters bring their work to Hurkamp Park as part of the Fredericksburg Farmers Market. Visitors can browse handmade goods, enjoy the park setting, and connect with creatives while shopping fresh and local.
When: Saturday, May 2 | 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Hurkamp Park
Fredericksburg First Friday
Kick off the weekend with an evening of art, music, and community in downtown Fredericksburg. Galleries and shops stay open late while visitors explore pop-ups, live performances, and the popular Sip & Stroll experience. A free trolley makes it easy to get around and take in everything the night has to offer.
When: Friday, May 1 | 5 to 9 p.m.
Where: Downtown Fredericksburg
Spotsylvania
Play It Forward Mini-Golf Fundraiser
Families are invited to a fun-filled afternoon of mini golf, games, and community connection. Hosted by ASSIST Disability Services, this event supports families of children with disabilities while offering a welcoming, inclusive atmosphere.
When: Saturday, May 2 | noon to 4 p.m.
Where: Wilderness Presidential Resort
Health Fair at Spotsylvania Towne Centre
This community health fair brings together wellness experts and healthcare providers for an afternoon focused on better living. Attendees can explore resources on nutrition, fitness, and mental well-being while connecting with local organizations.
When: Saturday, May 2 | noon to 4 p.m.
Where: Spotsylvania Towne Centre
Mutts & Mimosas Brunch
This popular brunch combines good food with a meaningful cause, supporting service dogs for veterans. Guests can enjoy a buffet, mimosas, and time with dogs while learning about the impact of their support.
When: Saturday, May 2 | 11 a.m.
Where: The Cove at Fawn Lake Country Club
Stafford
Rappahannock Art and Music Festival
This full-day festival, sponsored by the League of Women Voters, brings together local artists, live music, food vendors, and community conversations in a lively park setting. Designed to foster connection, the event offers something for all ages to enjoy.
When: Saturday, May 2 | 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: John Lee Pratt Memorial Park
Paws on the Lawn
Bring your pup and enjoy an afternoon of local vendors, pet-focused businesses, coffee, and treats. This laid-back community event also features giveaways, activities, and opportunities to support pet care initiatives.
When: Saturday, May 2 | Afternoon
Where: River & Roots Collective
Local Obituaries
To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.