By Hailey Zeller

CORRESPONDENT

Fredericksburg

Great Train Race

A longtime Fredericksburg tradition, the Great Train Race invites young runners to race through historic downtown, finishing at the City Docks. The morning wraps up with a lively festival featuring music, awards, and family-friendly activities.

When: Sunday, May 3 | 7:30 a.m. to noon

Where: Fredericksburg Train Station

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Art in the Park

Local artists and crafters bring their work to Hurkamp Park as part of the Fredericksburg Farmers Market. Visitors can browse handmade goods, enjoy the park setting, and connect with creatives while shopping fresh and local.

When: Saturday, May 2 | 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Hurkamp Park

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Fredericksburg First Friday

Kick off the weekend with an evening of art, music, and community in downtown Fredericksburg. Galleries and shops stay open late while visitors explore pop-ups, live performances, and the popular Sip & Stroll experience. A free trolley makes it easy to get around and take in everything the night has to offer.

When: Friday, May 1 | 5 to 9 p.m.

Where: Downtown Fredericksburg

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Spotsylvania

Play It Forward Mini-Golf Fundraiser

Families are invited to a fun-filled afternoon of mini golf, games, and community connection. Hosted by ASSIST Disability Services, this event supports families of children with disabilities while offering a welcoming, inclusive atmosphere.

When: Saturday, May 2 | noon to 4 p.m.

Where: Wilderness Presidential Resort

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Health Fair at Spotsylvania Towne Centre

This community health fair brings together wellness experts and healthcare providers for an afternoon focused on better living. Attendees can explore resources on nutrition, fitness, and mental well-being while connecting with local organizations.

When: Saturday, May 2 | noon to 4 p.m.

Where: Spotsylvania Towne Centre

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Mutts & Mimosas Brunch

This popular brunch combines good food with a meaningful cause, supporting service dogs for veterans. Guests can enjoy a buffet, mimosas, and time with dogs while learning about the impact of their support.

When: Saturday, May 2 | 11 a.m.

Where: The Cove at Fawn Lake Country Club

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Stafford

Rappahannock Art and Music Festival

This full-day festival, sponsored by the League of Women Voters, brings together local artists, live music, food vendors, and community conversations in a lively park setting. Designed to foster connection, the event offers something for all ages to enjoy.

When: Saturday, May 2 | 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: John Lee Pratt Memorial Park

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Paws on the Lawn

Bring your pup and enjoy an afternoon of local vendors, pet-focused businesses, coffee, and treats. This laid-back community event also features giveaways, activities, and opportunities to support pet care initiatives.

When: Saturday, May 2 | Afternoon

Where: River & Roots Collective

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Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Read last week's local obituaries