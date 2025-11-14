Become a Sustaining Member

By Hailey Zeller

CORRESPONDENT

The holidays are coming to town!

Fredericksburg

Downtown Holiday Open House Weekend

Photo by freestocks on Unsplash

Enjoy festive shopping, holiday music, cheerful restaurants, and visits with Santa all over downtown Fredericksburg all weekend. Don’t miss the children’s Christmas tree lighting and holiday sing-a-long on Saturday evening at Riverfront Park!

When: Saturday and Sunday, November 15-16 (Christmas tree lighting on Saturday, November 15, 4-7 p.m.)

Where: Downtown Fredericksburg

Participating stores and more information

Keg Tapping Party at Always Flavored

Celebrate the release of Paul’s Bakery Pastry Stout, a dessert inspired beer brewed with chocolate-custard donuts and rich homemade custard. The event features the teams from 6 Bears & A Goat and Paul’s Bakery, plus the debut of the Paul’s Donut Melt sandwich.

When: Friday, November 14 | 3 p.m.

Where: Always Flavored, Downtown Fredericksburg

More info

Fredericksburg Farmers Market

Browse seasonal produce, baked goods, plants, and other locally made items at the city’s long running Saturday market.

When: Saturday, November 15 | 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Hurkamp Park

More info

Stafford

Riverside Center for the Performing Arts Presents “Irving Berlin’s White Christmas”

Everyone’s favorite Christmas musical is coming to Riverside Center! Featuring well-known standards including “Blue Skies,” “I Love a Piano,” “How Deep Is the Ocean” and the perennial title song, White Christmas is an uplifting, wholesome musical that will delight audiences of all ages.

When: November 5 through December 28 | Matinees on Wednesday and Sunday; Evening performances Thursday-Saturday

Where: Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, 95 Riverside Parkway

Tickets from $35 to $82 | More info and tickets

DIY Pressed Flower Ornaments at Tater’s Corner

Create your own pressed floral ornaments using colorful blooms and festive frames. Stop by anytime during event hours, and register in advance to help organizers prepare supplies.

When: Saturday & Sunday, November 15-16

Where: Tater’s Corner, 89 Chatham Heights Road

More info

Long Family Markets

Browse dozens of local vendors offering produce, baked goods, crafts, and prepared foods. A popular Sunday morning stop for high-quality local goods.

When: Sunday, November 16 | 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: 610 Commuter Lot, 163 Staffordboro Boulevard

More info

Spotsylvania

Touch-a-Tractor at Greenline

A family-friendly event where kids can climb, explore, and learn about tractors and other big machines. Includes outdoor activities and photo ops.

When: Saturday, November 15 | 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: 11417 Tidewater Trail

More Info

CYT Fredericksburg Presents “The Wizard of Oz”

Follow the yellow brick road in this live musical featuring the beloved songs from the classic MGM film. Dorothy and her friends remind us that there’s no place like home.

When: Friday–Sunday, November 14–16 | Showtimes vary

Where: Spotsylvania High School

More info

Pet Photos with Santa at Olde Dominion Humane Society

Bring your pets for a photo with Santa Paws, and if you don’t have a pet of your own, you can snap a holiday photo with one of ODHS’s adoptable pups. The package includes five digital photos.

When: Saturday, November 15 | 11:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.

Where: ODHS, 3602 Lafayette Boulevard

Book your session

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Read Last Week's Obituaries

Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism

$8 a month supports great journalism

The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past year, our reporting was:

First to break the story of Stafford Board of Supervisors dismissing a citizen library board member for “misconduct,” without informing the citizen or explaining what the person allegedly did wrong.

First to explain falling water levels in the Rappahannock Canal.

First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project

Our media group also offers the most-extensive election coverage in the region and regular columnists like:

And our newsroom is led by the most-experienced and most-awarded journalists in the region — Adele Uphaus (Managing Editor and multiple VPA award-winner) and Martin Davis (Editor-in-Chief, 2022 Opinion Writer of the Year in Virginia and more than 25 years reporting from around the country and the world).

For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.

Your contributions 100% support our journalists.

Help us as we continue to grow!

Support FXBG Advance for $8 a month

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”