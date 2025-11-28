Become a Sustaining Member

By Hailey Zeller

CORRESPONDENT

Fredericksburg

Mistletoe Market

A festive Saturday market offering vendors, seasonal items and early holiday shopping in open air at Hurkamp Park. A good time to find handmade gifts or décor.

When: Saturday, November 29 | 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Hurkamp Park, 500 William Street

More info

Small Business Saturday

Join the celebration of local shops and boutiques in historic downtown Fredericksburg on Saturday, November 29. Explore unique finds, holiday deals and support hometown businesses while enjoying the charm of the city.

When: Saturday, November 29

Where: Downtown Fredericksburg

More info

East Coast Card Show

For collectors and hobbyists, the card show on Saturday offers 250+ vendor tables with sports cards, Pokémon, memorabilia, and more.

When: Saturday, November 29 | 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Fredericksburg Field House

More info

Spotsylvania

Holiday Light Show at Spotsylvania Towne Centre

As evening falls, head to the Spotsylvania Towne Centre for a festive holiday light show—perfect for families or a relaxing close to the day.

When: Every evening through December 24, including Saturday, Nov 29 | 6 to 9 p.m.

Where: 137 Spotsylvania Mall Drive

More Info

Saturday Strolls or Sunday Hikes with Old Dominion Humane Society

Meet at the shelter on Saturday or Sunday to get out into nature, meet people, and help adoptable dogs. You’ll be paired with a dog who will travel with you for a walk or hike. Saturday Strolls are for smaller dogs and cover a shorter distance at a more leisurely pace, while Sunday Hikes are for medium to large dogs, cover three-to-five miles, and are faster-paced.

When: Saturday or Sunday | 8:45 a.m.

Where: Meet at ODHS, 3602 Lafayette Boulevard

More info

Spotsylvania Farmer’s Market

With more than 40 vendors, the market is a great place to shop and support is proud the region’s small farms, bakeries, and specialty-food producers.

When: Saturday, November 29 | 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Route 3/Gordon Road Commuter Lot, 12150 Gordon Road

More info

Stafford

Shop Small Stafford—Small Business Saturday

Saturday is the day to shop local in Stafford. The county‑wide “Shop Small” event encourages you to visit local shops, use a digital passport for rewards, and check out a special market space at the commuter lot.

When: Saturday, November 29

Where: Participating businesses county‑wide + Shop Small Market at 163 Staffordboro Boulevard (the VDOT commuter lot)

More info

Long Family Farmers Market

Wind down the weekend by visiting the local market with fresh produce, baked goods, crafts and more. A relaxing Sunday morning stop before heading into the week.

When: Sunday, November 30 | 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: 610 Commuter Lot

More info

