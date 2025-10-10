By Hailey Zeller

CORRESPONDENT

Fredericksburg

Some of the felines waiting to meet you at the Canal Quarter Cat Tour!

Second Annual Canal Quarter Cat Tour

Join the Fredericksburg Advance and Fredericksburg Parent and Family magazine for a cozy trolley ride through the Canal Quarter neighborhood, filled with feline surprises, local art, and neighborhood history.

When: Saturday, October 11 | Tours at 10 and 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Where: Old Mill Park

More info

Fall Arts and Crafts Show

A two-day craft fair featuring local artists, makers, and vendors, a perfect place to pick up handmade jewelry, seasonal décor, and gifts.

When: Saturday through Sunday, October 11-12

Where: Fredericksburg Convention Center

More info

Halloween Movies in the Park

Family-friendly outdoor movie night on the riverfront. Bring a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy a seasonal film under the lights. Featuring a short, 20-minute kids film beginning at about 6:45 p.m., followed by the classic movie Hocus Pocus at about 7:10 p.m.

When: Saturday, October 11

Where: Riverfront Park, downtown Fredericksburg

More info

Spotsylvania

Pokémon & Sports Card Show

Large collectible card show (Pokémon, sports cards, MTG, comics) with hundreds of vendor tables, a destination for collectors, traders, and casual shoppers. Expect vendor tables, grading/TPG reps and a bustling show floor.

When: Saturday, October 11 | 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Fredericksburg Field House

More info

Fall Harvest Festival

With hayrides, pumpkin-patch activities, crafts, and seasonal food vendors, this is a classic family farm festival experience. The festival runs multiple days through October with changing attractions.

When: October 10–12

Where: Belvedere Plantation

More info

Spotsylvania Farmers Market

Weekly Saturday market with local produce, baked goods, meats, plants, and artisan items from 50+ vendors. A reliable stop for fresh, local ingredients and small businesses.

When: Saturday, October 11

Where: VDOT commuter lot

Market Hours & Vendors

Stafford

Oktoberfest at Barley Naked Brewing

A full-day brewery celebration with polka music, stein-holding contests, food trucks, vendors, and family activities. One of Stafford’s big fall brewery events. Free entry; on-site food and activities.

When: Saturday, October 11 | noon to 9 p.m.

Where: Barley Naked Brewing, 15 Tech Parkway, Stafford

More info

Long Family Markets

Explore over 70 local vendors offering fresh produce, meats, baked goods, handcrafted items, and more at this vibrant weekly market.

When: Sunday, October 12

Where: 610 Commuter Lot, 163 Staffordboro Boulevard

More info

Dog Days at Ferry Farm

A discounted grounds-day where well-behaved, leashed dogs are welcome to explore trails and fields; family activities and dog-friendly programming make it a seasonal favorite for pet owners. Admission is paid at the Visitor Center.

When: Saturday, October 11 | 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: George Washington’s Ferry Farm

More info

