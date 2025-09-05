What to Do this Weekend: September 5-7
First Friday in downtown Fredericksburg, a historic ice cream demonstration, and a benefit for the Fairy Godmother Project are on tap this weekend.
By Hailey Zeller
CORRESPONDENT
Fredericksburg
Taste Through Time: A Scoop of History at Historic Kenmore
Discover how 18th-century ice cream was crafted using harvested ice, imported ingredients, and the skilled labor of enslaved cooks. Included with general admission, this program reveals the complex history behind a dessert once reserved for the colonial elite.
When: Sunday, September 7 | noon to 5 p.m.
Where: Historic Kenmore, 1201 Washington Avenue, Fredericksburg
Carnival for Cora’s Cause to Benefit Fairy Godmother Project
Family-friendly afternoon with carnival games and fundraising to support local families facing pediatric cancer.
When: Sunday, September 7 | noon to 3 p.m.
Where: Strangeways Brewing, 350 Lansdowne Rd., Fredericksburg
Opening Reception: “Painted Horizons” at Brush Strokes Gallery
Meet the artists and explore a new themed exhibit launching during First Friday.
When: Friday, Sept 5 | 5 to 9 p.m.
Where: Brush Strokes Gallery, 824 Caroline St., Fredericksburg
FXBG First Friday – Downtown Art Walk
Stroll galleries, shops, and pop-ups across downtown with extended hours, receptions, and live demos.
When: Friday, Sept 5 | 5 to 9 p.m.
Where: Downtown Fredericksburg
Spotsylvania
Live Music: The Virginia Rum Runners at Wilderness Run Vineyards
Roots/Americana set on the lawn—bring chairs/blankets.
When: Saturday, September 6 | 5:30 p.m.
Where: Wilderness Run Vineyards, 11109 Plank Rd., Spotsylvania Courthouse
Spotsylvania Farmers Market
One of the region’s largest produce, meats, baked goods, flowers, and more.
When: Saturday, September 6 | 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: 12150 Gordon Rd., Spotsylvania
Stafford
Government Island Walking Tour
Guided history walk of Stafford’s famed Aquia sandstone quarry and tidal marsh boardwalk.
When: Saturday, September 6 | 1 to 3 p.m.
Where: Government Island Park, Stafford
Live Music: Twist of Fate Laudenbach Brewing
Live music from the trio of Craig Vasey, John Risotto, and Don Bastenbeck, plus Maria Cheryl’s food truck.
When: Saturday, September 6 | 6 to 9 p.m.
Where: 45 Centreport Parkway, Stafford
Long Family Markets
Weekly open-air market with produce, baked goods, coffee, crafts, and more.
When: Sunday, September 7 | 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: 610 Commuter Lot, 163 Staffordboro Boulevard, Stafford
Local Obituaries
To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.
Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism
The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past year, our reporting was:
First to break the story of Stafford Board of Supervisors dismissing a citizen library board member for “misconduct,” without informing the citizen or explaining what the person allegedly did wrong.
First to explain falling water levels in the Rappahannock Canal.
First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project
Our media group also offers the most-extensive election coverage in the region and regular columnists like:
And our newsroom is led by the most-experienced and most-awarded journalists in the region — Adele Uphaus (Managing Editor and multiple VPA award-winner) and Martin Davis (Editor-in-Chief, 2022 Opinion Writer of the Year in Virginia and more than 25 years reporting from around the country and the world).
For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.
Your contributions 100% support our journalists.
Help us as we continue to grow!
This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”