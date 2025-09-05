By Hailey Zeller

CORRESPONDENT

Fredericksburg

Taste Through Time: A Scoop of History at Historic Kenmore

Discover how 18th-century ice cream was crafted using harvested ice, imported ingredients, and the skilled labor of enslaved cooks. Included with general admission, this program reveals the complex history behind a dessert once reserved for the colonial elite.

When: Sunday, September 7 | noon to 5 p.m.

Where: Historic Kenmore, 1201 Washington Avenue, Fredericksburg

More info

Carnival for Cora’s Cause to Benefit Fairy Godmother Project

Family-friendly afternoon with carnival games and fundraising to support local families facing pediatric cancer.

When: Sunday, September 7 | noon to 3 p.m.

Where: Strangeways Brewing, 350 Lansdowne Rd., Fredericksburg

More info

Opening Reception: “Painted Horizons” at Brush Strokes Gallery

Meet the artists and explore a new themed exhibit launching during First Friday.

When: Friday, Sept 5 | 5 to 9 p.m.

Where: Brush Strokes Gallery, 824 Caroline St., Fredericksburg

More info

FXBG First Friday – Downtown Art Walk

Stroll galleries, shops, and pop-ups across downtown with extended hours, receptions, and live demos.

When: Friday, Sept 5 | 5 to 9 p.m.

Where: Downtown Fredericksburg

More info

Spotsylvania

Live Music: The Virginia Rum Runners at Wilderness Run Vineyards

Roots/Americana set on the lawn—bring chairs/blankets.

When: Saturday, September 6 | 5:30 p.m.

Where: Wilderness Run Vineyards, 11109 Plank Rd., Spotsylvania Courthouse

More info

Spotsylvania Farmers Market

One of the region’s largest produce, meats, baked goods, flowers, and more.

When: Saturday, September 6 | 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: 12150 Gordon Rd., Spotsylvania

Market Hours & Vendors

Stafford

Government Island Walking Tour

Guided history walk of Stafford’s famed Aquia sandstone quarry and tidal marsh boardwalk.

When: Saturday, September 6 | 1 to 3 p.m.

Where: Government Island Park, Stafford

More info

Live Music: Twist of Fate Laudenbach Brewing

Live music from the trio of Craig Vasey, John Risotto, and Don Bastenbeck, plus Maria Cheryl’s food truck.

When: Saturday, September 6 | 6 to 9 p.m.

Where: 45 Centreport Parkway, Stafford

More info

Long Family Markets

Weekly open-air market with produce, baked goods, coffee, crafts, and more.

When: Sunday, September 7 | 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: 610 Commuter Lot, 163 Staffordboro Boulevard, Stafford

More info

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Read Last Week's Obits

Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism

$8 a month supports great journalism

The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past year, our reporting was:

First to break the story of Stafford Board of Supervisors dismissing a citizen library board member for “misconduct,” without informing the citizen or explaining what the person allegedly did wrong.

First to explain falling water levels in the Rappahannock Canal.

First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project

Our media group also offers the most-extensive election coverage in the region and regular columnists like:

And our newsroom is led by the most-experienced and most-awarded journalists in the region — Adele Uphaus (Managing Editor and multiple VPA award-winner) and Martin Davis (Editor-in-Chief, 2022 Opinion Writer of the Year in Virginia and more than 25 years reporting from around the country and the world).

For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.

Your contributions 100% support our journalists.

Help us as we continue to grow!

Support FXBG Advance for $8 a month

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”