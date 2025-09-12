By Hailey Zeller

CORRESPONDENT

Fredericksburg

Thrift World Expo

Discover vintage finds and one-of-a-kind treasures at this retro shopping extravaganza. A perfect spot for collectors and bargain hunters alike.

When: Saturday, September 13 | 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Fredericksburg Convention Center, 2371 Carl D. Silver Pkwy, Fredericksburg

More info

Escape the Museum Challenge - September

Solve puzzles and crack codes in a live-action “escape room” set inside the Fredericksburg Area Museum. Great for friends or family planning an indoor adventure.

When: Friday, September 12 | 5 to 8 p.m.

Where: Fredericksburg Area Museum, Market Square

More info

Spotsylvania

Belvedere Plantation Harvest Festival

Celebrate the season with hayrides, autumnal crafts, local food favorites, and a cozy family atmosphere in a historic plantation setting.

When: September 13–November 1

Where: Belvedere Plantation, 1410 Belvedere Drive, Fredericksburg

More info

Rappahannock Model Railroaders Fall Open House

See model trains in action and talk with club members about the hobby and club activities.

When: Saturday, September 13 | 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: 406 Hudgins Road, Fredericksburg

More info

Spotsylvania Farmer’s Market

One of the region’s largest produce, meats, baked goods, flowers, and more.

When: Saturday, September 13 | 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: 12150 Gordon Road, Spotsylvania

Market Hours & Vendors

Stafford

Stafford Bookfest

A free celebration of stories, authors, and the joy of reading, featuring a lineup of national and local authors, panels, booksignings, and vendors.

When: Saturday, September 13 | 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Holiday Inn and Conference Center, 20 Sanford Drive

More info and registration

The Court of Forgotten Stars Fae Ball

The Stafford Bookfest’s closing event is inspired by the mystical fae folk of the fantasy genre. Guests are invited to wear their best fantasy attire and dance under a canopy of twinkling lights.

When: Saturday, September 13 | 8 to 11:30 p.m.

Where: Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, 95 Riverside Parkway

More info and tickets

Long Family Markets

Weekly open-air market with produce, baked goods, coffee, crafts, and more.

When: Sunday, Sept 14 | 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: 610 Commuter Lot, 163 Staffordboro Boulevard

More info

