By Hailey Zeller

CORRESPONDENT

There are fall festivals galore this weekend—read on for all the options!

Fredericksburg

Fall Family Festival

Enjoy live music, pumpkin painting, seasonal treats, and local vendors in a family-friendly atmosphere.

When: Saturday, September 20 | 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Fredericksburg Fairgrounds, 2400 Airport Avenue, Fredericksburg

More info

Rappahannock Riverfest

Celebrate the Rappahannock River with all-you-can-eat crabs, BBQ, oysters, live music, and local drinks.

When: Saturday, September 20 | 3 to 8 p.m.

Where: Old Mill Park, 2201 Caroline Street, Fredericksburg

More info

Pizza Palooza 2025

Indulge in a variety of pizzas from local vendors and enjoy live entertainment at this annual fundraiser for the Fredericksburg-Este Association, which nurtures friendship and cultural understanding between Fredericksburg and its sister city of Este, Italy.

When: Saturday, September 20 | 5 to 9 p.m.

Where: Market Square, 909 Princess Anne Street, Fredericksburg

More info

100 Days of Tails & Tales

Downtown bookstore celebrates 100 days in business with a free family event, including adoptable pups from the SPCA, fall donuts from Twisted Sister, and a scavenger hunt.

When: Saturday, September 20 | 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Tails & Tales, 1010 Charles Street, Fredericksburg

Spotsylvania

Belvedere Harvest Festival

Celebrate the season with hayrides, autumn crafts, local food, and more.

When: Saturday, September 20 | 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: Belvedere Plantation, 1410 Belvedere Drive

More info

Spotsylvania Farmers Market

Shop for fresh produce, baked goods, meats, and flowers from local vendors.

When: Saturday, September 20 | 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: 12150 Gordon Road

Market Hours & Vendors

Second Annual SCPS Student Market

Students aged 5-18 will be selling their artwork, original apparel, and other handmade items. Sponsored by the Massaponax High School FBLA.

When: Saturday, September 20 | 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Massaponax High School, 8201 Patriot Highway

More info

Stafford

Oktoberfest at Adventure Brewing North

Enjoy German music, food, stein-holding contests, and more at this annual celebration.

When: Saturday, September 20 | noon to 10 p.m.

Where: Adventure Brewing North, 33 Perchwood Drive

More info

Patawomeck Fall Festival

Experience Native American culture with crafts, storytelling, and traditional music.

When: Saturday, September 20 | 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Patawomeck Museum & Cultural Center, 638 Kings Highway

More info

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Read last week's local obituaries

Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism

$8 a month supports great journalism

The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past year, our reporting was:

First to break the story of Stafford Board of Supervisors dismissing a citizen library board member for “misconduct,” without informing the citizen or explaining what the person allegedly did wrong.

First to explain falling water levels in the Rappahannock Canal.

First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project

Our media group also offers the most-extensive election coverage in the region and regular columnists like:

And our newsroom is led by the most-experienced and most-awarded journalists in the region — Adele Uphaus (Managing Editor and multiple VPA award-winner) and Martin Davis (Editor-in-Chief, 2022 Opinion Writer of the Year in Virginia and more than 25 years reporting from around the country and the world).

For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.

Your contributions 100% support our journalists.

Help us as we continue to grow!

Support FXBG Advance for $8 a month

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”