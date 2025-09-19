What to do this Weekend: September 20-21
Fall is in full swing in the Fredericksburg region.
By Hailey Zeller
CORRESPONDENT
There are fall festivals galore this weekend—read on for all the options!
Fredericksburg
Fall Family Festival
Enjoy live music, pumpkin painting, seasonal treats, and local vendors in a family-friendly atmosphere.
When: Saturday, September 20 | 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Fredericksburg Fairgrounds, 2400 Airport Avenue, Fredericksburg
Rappahannock Riverfest
Celebrate the Rappahannock River with all-you-can-eat crabs, BBQ, oysters, live music, and local drinks.
When: Saturday, September 20 | 3 to 8 p.m.
Where: Old Mill Park, 2201 Caroline Street, Fredericksburg
Pizza Palooza 2025
Indulge in a variety of pizzas from local vendors and enjoy live entertainment at this annual fundraiser for the Fredericksburg-Este Association, which nurtures friendship and cultural understanding between Fredericksburg and its sister city of Este, Italy.
When: Saturday, September 20 | 5 to 9 p.m.
Where: Market Square, 909 Princess Anne Street, Fredericksburg
100 Days of Tails & Tales
Downtown bookstore celebrates 100 days in business with a free family event, including adoptable pups from the SPCA, fall donuts from Twisted Sister, and a scavenger hunt.
When: Saturday, September 20 | 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Where: Tails & Tales, 1010 Charles Street, Fredericksburg
Spotsylvania
Belvedere Harvest Festival
Celebrate the season with hayrides, autumn crafts, local food, and more.
When: Saturday, September 20 | 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Where: Belvedere Plantation, 1410 Belvedere Drive
Spotsylvania Farmers Market
Shop for fresh produce, baked goods, meats, and flowers from local vendors.
When: Saturday, September 20 | 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: 12150 Gordon Road
Second Annual SCPS Student Market
Students aged 5-18 will be selling their artwork, original apparel, and other handmade items. Sponsored by the Massaponax High School FBLA.
When: Saturday, September 20 | 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Massaponax High School, 8201 Patriot Highway
Stafford
Oktoberfest at Adventure Brewing North
Enjoy German music, food, stein-holding contests, and more at this annual celebration.
When: Saturday, September 20 | noon to 10 p.m.
Where: Adventure Brewing North, 33 Perchwood Drive
Patawomeck Fall Festival
Experience Native American culture with crafts, storytelling, and traditional music.
When: Saturday, September 20 | 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Patawomeck Museum & Cultural Center, 638 Kings Highway
Local Obituaries
To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.
Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism
The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past year, our reporting was:
First to break the story of Stafford Board of Supervisors dismissing a citizen library board member for “misconduct,” without informing the citizen or explaining what the person allegedly did wrong.
First to explain falling water levels in the Rappahannock Canal.
First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project
Our media group also offers the most-extensive election coverage in the region and regular columnists like:
And our newsroom is led by the most-experienced and most-awarded journalists in the region — Adele Uphaus (Managing Editor and multiple VPA award-winner) and Martin Davis (Editor-in-Chief, 2022 Opinion Writer of the Year in Virginia and more than 25 years reporting from around the country and the world).
For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.
Your contributions 100% support our journalists.
Help us as we continue to grow!
This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”