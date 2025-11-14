Become a Sustaining Member

By Martin Davis

Pop quiz time. (Answers at the bottom of the article)

What’s the difference between pre-diabetes, Type 1 diabetes, and Type 2 diabetes?

If you’re stumped, you’re not alone. And this is a test no one wants to fail. Diabetes is on the rise, and the long-term effects can be devastating if not diagnosed and treated.

According to America’s Health Rankings, the percentage of adults who reported ever being told by a health professional that they had diabetes (excluding prediabetes and gestational diabetes) has been steadily rising since 1995.

Here in Virginia, 1 in 11 adults has diabetes according to the Virginia Department of Health. More troubling is that 1 in 4 adults with diabetes isn’t aware that they have the condition.

America’s Health Rankings reports that 11.8% of adults in Virginia report ever having been told by their doctor that they have diabetes, placing Virginia in the middle of the pack (25 out of 50) in terms of people dealing with the illness.

November is Diabetes Awareness Month, and both the Virginia Department of Health and the Rappahannock Area Health District are telling the public that “it’s not too late. Lifestyle changes can prevent or delay the disease and improve your overall health.”

“In the Rappahannock Area Health District, diabetes affects thousands of our neighbors, friends, and families,” said Dr. David Rose, Interim Health Director for RAHD. “This National Diabetes Awareness Month, we hope to not only raise awareness, but also to empower people to take control of their health. By getting good information and taking small steps, we all can make big changes in our own wellbeing and build healthier futures for all of us.”

The first step is taking a simple seven-question quiz that will take less than a minute. At the end, participants receive a risk assessment for prediabetes.

While the screening can’t diagnose prediabetes, a simple blood test given by your doctor is all it takes to find out.

The consequences of leaving diabetes untreated can be significant. Problems can include blindness, kidney failure, heart disease, stroke, and loss of toes, feet, or legs.

Once diagnosed, however, the disease can be managed. Type 2 diabetes can be prevented or delayed by losing weight, eating healthy, and being more active. For those with diabetes, working with a physician, eating healthy, and being more active can help manage the disease.

Health care workers are drawing more attention to the difference in diabetes’ prevalence in urban vs. rural communities.

A study published in January showed that rural communities are statistically more likely to higher percentages of the population with diabetes or prediabetes than urban areas.

“Our findings,” write the report’s authors, “reveal significant geographic disparities in diabetes prevalence between rural and urban areas in 19 states. The differences in most states may have been explained by rural–urban differences in sociodemographic characteristics and obesity rates.”

In Virginia, the rural urban gap is significant, with 16.4% of people in rural communities having a diabetes diagnosis vs. 10.9% in urban areas.

“According to the RAHD 2025 Community Health Assessment,” the RAHD press release noted, “Caroline County had the highest rate of diabetes hospitalizations of all five jurisdictions. This is one and a half times the overall rate for Virginia. The VDH, and the Virginia Center for Diabetes Prevention and Education, are working to improve healthcare access and reduce disparities through the Virginia Rural Health Plan 2022–2026.”

There are a number of Diabetes Prevention programs, as well as Diabetes Self Management Classes in Virginia. A map with locations and details is available here. It lists the following programs in Planning District 16:

Mary Washington Healthcare Stafford Hospital Diabetes Management Program - 125 Hospital Center Dr Suite 217, Fredericksburg, VA 22445 (Stafford County) - 540-741-2210

Rappahannock Area YMCA - 212 Butler Road, Fredericksburg, VA 22405 - 540-371-9622 ext. 4052

Virginia Cooperative Extension Northeast District - 8800 Courthouse Road - Spotsylvania, VA - Request Form

Mary Washington Healthcare Diabetes Management Program - 4710 Spotsylvania Parkway Suite 200, Fredericksburg, VA 22407 (Spotsylvania) - 540-741-2210

Virginia Cooperative Extension Northeast District - 10087 Kings Highway, King George, VA 22485 - Request Form

Virginia Cooperative Extension Northeast District - 109 County Street, Bowling Green, VA 22427 - Request Form

Mary Washington Healthcare Stafford Hospital Diabetes Management Program - 125 Hospital Center Dr Suite 217, Stafford, VA 22554 - 540-741-2210

Answers to the Pop Quiz

Type 1 Diabetes - The body doesn’t produce enough insulin. No known way to prevent it. In adults, Type 1 accounts for 5% of diagnosed diabetes cases.

Type 2 Diabetes - Body cannot use insulin properly. Most cases can be prevented.

Prediabetes - Blood sugar level is higher than normal, but not yet high enough to be diagnosed as Type 2 diabetes.

