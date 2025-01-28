By Martin Davis

EDITOR-IN-CHIEF

EDITOR-IN-CHIEF

On Monday, the White House announced “a pause to all grants and loans disbursed by the federal government,” according to the Washington Post. The move has created considerable confusion about what is and isn’t affected.

The Advance has reached out to local school districts, as well as Germanna Community College and the University of Mary Washington to see what impacts, if any, they anticipate.

At press time, the Advance had heard from Germanna Community College, Stafford Public Schools, and Fredericksburg City Public Schools. The bottom line? There’s a lot of questions that remain to be answered.

Germanna College President Janet Gullickson told the Advance via email that the community college was not sure how it would be affected. In a second email, however, she did report: “I understand that the Department of Education has officially stated that Pell Grants and Loans are NOT covered by yesterday’s OMB memorandum.”

Sandra Osborne, chief communications officer for Stafford County Public Schools, said that the question is “one that we need more information from the government on to answer. We expect this clarification to come after Feb 10.”

Jen Brody, CFO for Fredericksburg City Schools, told the Advance: “Like all school divisions, we rely on federal funding to support our neediest students. We are looking at all possible impacts of the executive order in order to mitigate the impacts. However, without more information, we can’t fully assess the situation at this time.”

Stay with the Advance as we cover how President Donald Trumps executive orders are affecting the 540.

