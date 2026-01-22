Bolder Journalism for $8/Month

By Hank Silverberg

CORRESPONDENT

Dealing with a large snow storm can be annoying and difficult. In some cases, it can be life-threatening. With such a storm approaching the Fredericksburg region this weekend, here are a few tips that will make it easier to cope.

A large storm like the one that forecasters have been predicting could make major roads impassable for hours and secondary roads in neighborhoods impassible for days. Many stores will be closed because their employees and delivery drivers can’t access them.

The most likely side effect of a large storm is the loss of electrical power. Preparation can make a difference.

Start at the supermarket before the first flake falls. While there is a natural desire to stock up on bread, milk, and toilet paper for the duration of the storm there are a few items that are more important.

Here is your preparation list with explanations.

At the supermarket:

Buy non-perishable food items that do not have to be cooked, like canned fruit or tuna. If you have electric appliances, you may not be able to cook anything when the power goes down. You should have enough canned and shelf-stable food for two days.

If you do loose power for more than few hours, putting frozen items in bags on the back porch may preserve them.

At the local hardware store:

Buy some flashlights or lanterns that run on batteries, if you do not have them already. (Avoid kerosene lanterns)

Buy fresh batteries to fit those flashlights or lanterns. The batteries you put in during the last storm may be dead or weak.

Buy ice melt for your car door locks and ice melt for your sidewalks if you do not already have a supply.

At home:

Gather items you might need like extra blankets, flashlights and a portable battery-powered radio in one location so you are not forced to go look for them in the dark.

Put all snow clearance items like a snow shovel, a broom, salt, or sand near the door you are most likely going to use when it comes time to dig out. You do not want to traipse around in the snow looking for them when it is time to dig out.

Charge up all your electronic devices like smart phones, tablets, and laptops, and an extra power pack if you have one. Keep them as charged as possible while you have power. Be aware that the internet is likely to go down if the power goes out and cell phone service could be sporadic if the local cell towers also lose power.

Have a good portable, battery powered radio in a common area of your home. In a power outage that lasts for hours or days, it could be your only source of reliable information.

For the car:

On the way home from that final shopping trip, make sure your gas tank is full. The car can become a good power source to recharge electronic items if the power is out for hours, and you will need the extra gas because power could also be out at the local gas station in a major storm.

If possible, park your car OFF the street to make it easier for snowplows to get down your block. (Some communities will allow you to park in public garages in your neighborhood to keep the cars of roadways during snow clearance).

Park the car only ten feet or so from the entrance so you have less shoveling to do to get out, and back it in to the parking space to make it easier to get out onto a snow-covered street.

Make sure the car is parked far enough from the road to not to be buried by the snowplows.

Most late model cars have windshield wipers that bend up, allowing them to stick up in the air. You should use this feature, so that when it comes time to clear the car off, you will know where the wipers are and can avoid breaking them. They also will not be frozen to the wind shield.

Once you are in for good for the storm, bring your car ice scraper in the house near the door with the broom so that you do not have to tramp through the snow or open a frozen door to get to it.

Check your tire pressure—proper tire pressure gives you better traction in the snow.

Cleaning up:

Unless you work in emergency services, you really do not have to rush out onto the roads when the storm ends. The secondary roads in your neighborhood are probably not going to be clear anyway.

Clean up slowly. Start with brushing off the car so that the snow cover does not freeze on the car frame. Be sure to clear the area around your muffler first to make sure the exhaust has a free flow as you warm your car up.

When you do start shoveling take your time. The National Safety Council (NSC) says people over 40 should be particularly careful when shoveling. Nationwide Children’s Hospital says 100 people die in the U.S. each year from show shoveling.

Several other snow-shoveling tips from the NSC: Do not shovel after eating or while smoking. Take it slow and stretch before you begin. Shovel only fresh, powdery snow; it is lighter. Push the snow rather than lifting it. If you do lift it, use a small shovel or only partially fill the shovel. Lift with your legs, not your back. Do not work to the point of exhaustion. Know the signs of a heart attack and stop immediately and call 911 if you’re experiencing any of them; every minute counts. If you use a snow blower, turn it off it it jams, keep your hands away from the moving parts, and be aware of the carbon monoxide risk of running one in an enclosed space. Add fuel outdoors, before starting, and never add fuel or leave it unattended when it is running. Shovel with a partner or friend so that each of you can recognize possible signs of a health issue.

If there are elderly people in your neighborhood, check on their condition as the cleanup begins.

