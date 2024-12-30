By Hank Silverberg

CORRESPONDENT

"Fredericksburg Rail Bridge and Chatham Bridge 2017" by Antony-22 is licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0.

By Hank Silverberg

CORRESPONDENT

Complete the Survey

Individuals have until Friday, January 3, 2025, to tell local planners what they think about several routes proposed for a new bridge across the Rappahannock River between Fredericksburg and Stafford County.

Share

As the Advance reported in September, the study has recommended five options for the bridge and connecting roads that could cost between $200 million and $300 million, and take eight to 10 years to design, finance, and complete.

Ian Ollis, from the Fredericksburg Metropolitan Area Planning Organization, says it is important to note that all five options would connect to existing roads on both sides of the river, something he says may have been missed by the public.

When one new road called the Enon Connector is added in Stafford, it would allow local motorists to travel directly from U.S Route 3 in Fredericksburg all the way to Courthouse Road in Garrisonville, without using either U.S. Route 1 or I-95. Both can be heavily congested now in rush hour.

The Enon Connector is a separate project that includes a traffic circle and would connect Plantation Drive to Centerport Parkway. With land acquisition it is estimated to cost $50 million. That money will come from the state’s Smart Scale program.

The new bridge would not touch Spotsylvania County directly but could help alleviate some of the heavier traffic going eastbound on U.S. Route 3.

The money for the bridge project and land acquisition to connect to existing roads is expected to come from several sources including federal, state, and local governments.

Here are the five options for the bridge route (see Map):

On the Fredericksburg side, four of the five options would connect to Gordon Shelton Boulevard in one of several possible spots. That roadway has often been called the road to nowhere because almost a mile of it is adjacent to vacant lots and it ends abruptly now at the Rappahannock River. The fifth option would connect directly to Carl D. Silver Parkway between the Sheetz gas station and Wegmans Supermarket.

On the Stafford County side, all the options feed into Commerce Parkway which crosses U.S. 17. Ollis says the idea is to connect the bridge, through existing road and the Mine Road extension, to Courthouse Road in Garrisonville.

Two of the options to cross the river would connect directly to the Celebrate Virginia Parkway. Another one would connect via Greenbank Road and a fourth by a totally new road, as yet unnamed.

The entire project was initiated more than two years ago at the request of both Stafford County and the City of Fredericksburg.

Complete the Survey

Ollis says cost estimates are currently so hard to predict that the state of Virginia has added a 40% contingency sum to all projects.

It is not the first attempt to cross the Rappahannock west of I-95. Several proposals to build a bridge across the river further west along U.S. 3 failed in the 1990s because of opposition in Spotsylvania County.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Read last week's local obituaries

Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism

$8 a month supports great journalism

The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past year, our reporting was:

First to break the story of Stafford Board of Supervisors dismissing a citizen library board member for “misconduct,” without informing the citizen or explaining what the person allegedly did wrong.

First to explain falling water levels in the Rappahannock Canal.

First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project

Our media group also offers the most-extensive election coverage in the region and regular columnists like:

And our newsroom is led by the most-experienced and most-awarded journalists in the region — Adele Uphaus (Managing Editor and multiple VPA award-winner) and Martin Davis (Editor-in-Chief, 2022 Opinion Writer of the Year in Virginia and more than 25 years reporting from around the country and the world).

For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.

Your contributions 100% support our journalists.

Help us as we continue to grow!

Support FXBG Advance for $8 a month