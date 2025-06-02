All photos of the house used with permission of the owner.

Location: 87 E River Bend Rd, Fredericksburg, VA 22407

Asking Price: $1,400,000

Following the Link for More Photos and Details

A light-filled home fronting the Rappahannock River is searching for its next owner. The house, located in Spotsylvania County’s River Bluffs community—just four miles from Central Park—offers the joy of a quiet country life with the convenience of being near town.

The house design falls between open and closed styles, so that there is a flow through the rooms with plenty of light while still affording separation of purpose. Even rainy days feel less dreary in this home.

There is a pool that in the summertime is separated from the river by plenty of greenery, creating a sense of privacy. During the winter, the greenery falls away and there’s a clear view of the river from inside the home.

The previous owner reports an abundance of nature near the home, having spotted foxes, deer, racoons and possums. Eagles and hawks and a variety of birds also enjoy the property.

There are a couple of pieces of special wood inside the house, thanks to Historical Woods of America, a business once operated by the home’s owners. The fireplace mantle is made from a piece of the Rappahannock River Crib Dam, black from years of being secured underwater.

The dam was removed in 2004, opening waters to migratory fish and improving the paddling experience on the river.

The second piece of historic wood installed in this house is a length of walnut from the tree that shaded George Washington’s whiskey distillery at Mount Vernon. It is now a bar shelf in the kitchen.

A large room over the garage has served as a woodworking shop and a place to build high-powered rockets. The third floor has a large balcony with a tiny room where a non-fiction book was written.

The grounds are professionally landscaped and there is always something in bloom. In rainy seasons, two creeks form in the woods around the house where water flows around racing toward the river. It’s a unique property in a neighborhood no one would expect to find just passing through on 95, and it’s one of the many treasures that make this area so desirable.

