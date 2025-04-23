By Martin Davis

EDITOR-IN-CHIEF

Email Martin

Flowers and crosses and teddy bears by the side of the road are a too-common sight in Viriginia, and across the nation. Informal memorials for people who passed away too young owning to an auto accident.

For one resident of Spotsylvania County, these memorials point to two larger issues. First is the alarming rise in teen and childhood mortality rates. It’s an “epidemic,” Jaimie Ashton told the Advance recently. And research supports her concern.

Dr. Steven Woolf of Virginia Commonwealth University reported in 2023 that “child and adolescent mortality rates in the United States rose by 20% between 2019 and 2021, the largest increase in at least 50 years.” The primary causes, according to a story released by VCU, is “homicide, accidental drug overdoses, motor vehicle accidents and suicide among those ages 10 to 19.”

The second point is that fellow students and friends of the deceased have no place to go that is safe where they can remember and begin to deal with the grief they feel.

That’s an experience Ashton has personal experience with. A close family friend nicknamed “Showtime” passed away, and finding a place for his friends and Ashton’s own family to deal with that loss proved troubling.

“There was a lot of hurting and nowhere to go,” Ashton said. The experience elevated her awareness of the issue as she began noting more kids pass away.

Her idea is to create a safe space for young people who’ve lost friends, and the parents of those lost, to gather and begin to deal with the grief.

“Getting people outside in nature helps with the healing process,” she said.

To that end, she’s developed a sketch of an idea that would serve as a memorial. It would include a 30-foot circle with pavers, trees like Japanese Maple and Weeping Willow, and benches.

The first would be in Spotsylvania. At the Board meeting in May, she will be presenting her proposal to build such a memorial at the Spotsylvania School District’s central office.

An artist friend will draw a portrait to show the Board at the meeting.

Such a memorial would benefit the deceased’s friends and family, to be sure, but there are others, too. The wife of the artist is a nurse.

“Nurses never get closure when they treat kids,” said Ashton. So the site would also potentially benefit caregivers and first responders, who also suffer trauma when dealing with tragedies involving youths.

Already sponsors are lining up to assist.

SiteOne in Spotsylvania has agreed to do the hardscaping for the site.

Another corporate sponsor is in negotiations to provide the trees and lighting.

10 Benches have been pledged by a number of community leaders.

And the engraving is being done by a local business owner.

Once this moves from proposal to project, Ashton wants to carry the idea forward to other communities. “My goal is to take it to as many towns and cities as I can get to,” she said. “If we can start healing the hurt, we can start solving some of the problems.”

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Read the Obituaries

Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism

$8 a month supports great journalism

The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past year, our reporting was:

First to break the story of Stafford Board of Supervisors dismissing a citizen library board member for “misconduct,” without informing the citizen or explaining what the person allegedly did wrong.

First to explain falling water levels in the Rappahannock Canal.

First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project

Our media group also offers the most-extensive election coverage in the region and regular columnists like:

And our newsroom is led by the most-experienced and most-awarded journalists in the region — Adele Uphaus (Managing Editor and multiple VPA award-winner) and Martin Davis (Editor-in-Chief, 2022 Opinion Writer of the Year in Virginia and more than 25 years reporting from around the country and the world).

For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.

Your contributions 100% support our journalists.

Help us as we continue to grow!

Support FXBG Advance for $8 a month

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”