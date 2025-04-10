By Adele Uphaus

A resident of the Olde Greenwich community was involved in this week’s fatal shooting, the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office has announced.

“Many of you have asked the question regarding information that a citizen of the community of Olde Greenwhich was involved in the shooting. I am verifying that this is indeed correct,” wrote Liz Scott, a spokeswoman for the Sheriff’s Office, in a press release sent Thursday morning.

The citizen will not be charged, Scott said.

The man heard what he described as “rapid gunfire” in front of his home, according to the press release, and upon looking out the window, saw two individuals with “long guns” in parking lot.

He directed a family member to call 911 and went outside with a weapon that he had retrieved from his house. He fired, striking one of the suspects, according to the press release.

“Another neighbor who also witnessed the shooting told the neighbor that there were other shooters nearby,” the press release states. “The citizen retreated back into his home and waited for law enforcement. Upon interviewing all witnesses, it was determined that the citizen will not be charged.”

Four suspects in Tuesday’s fatal shooting have been charged with malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony unlawful assembly, the Sheriff’s Office announced yesterday. Two of the suspects are 16, one is 17, and one is 18. Three of the suspects were incarcerated with no bond, and the fourth, a 16-year-old, will be incarcerated upon release from a local hospital, where he was being treated for a gunshot wound.

Three young men, ages 18 and 20, were killed during the incident, which led to nearby Walker-Grant Middle School and Hugh Mercer Elementary School being placed on lockdown.

