By Martin Davis

EDITOR-IN-CHIEF

Email Martin

Perhaps it was a sign from the gods. Perhaps it was mere coincidence. Perhaps it was serendipitous.

Regardless, the nightmare scenario that occurred on I95 Monday afternoon, with both North- and South-bound lanes shut down due to downed power lines, was a real-time reminder to the 11 voting members of the Fredericksburg Area Metropolitan Planning Organization’s (FAMPO) Policy Committee that changes are needed to the road network in our region.

A long-sought-after step in that direction took a significant step forward Monday evening when the FAMPO Policy Committee voted 9-1 in favor of selecting Option C for the new Rappahannock River bridge crossing.

The new multimodal crossing, though still years away from reality, will serve the region in two important ways. First, it will take cars off the southbound lanes of I95 by giving Stafford drivers headed south to Central Park a way to reach their destination without having to travel to Exit 130. This should take pressure off what is routinely considered one of the most-congested stretches of interstate in the country.

Second, the new bridge will also be passable by both bicyclists and pedestrians, FAMPO’s Administrator Ian Ollis told the Advance, creating new opportunities for those who wish to travel without climbing into an electric-powered or internal-combustion-engine powered car.

Though the Policy Committee voted overwhelmingly to adopt Option C — Lori Hayes of Spotsylvania County voted no, while Drew Mullins, also of Spotsylvania County, did not cast a vote as he was not able to attend the meeting — two issues continue to concern FAMPO Policy Committee members, according to Ollis.

Pamela Yeung, who also sits on the Stafford Board of Supervisors, raised the first concern by noting that the new river crossing does nothing to address traffic concerns on Garrisonville Road and throughout North Stafford. And Chris Yakabouski, who also sits on the Spotsylvania Board of Supervisors, raised the second, expressing concerns about the traffic congestion issues the crossing may create for Spotsylvania, especially along Route 3.

FAMPO will be engaged in working to find solutions to address the two concerns, according to Ollis.

The next step in the process is to create a drawing of the proposed crossing and create a budget for the project. Then the proposed project must go through the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) process, which is conducted by the Virginia Department of Transportation.

Funding also needs to be secured.

Support the Advance with an Annual Subscription or Make a One-time Donation

The Advance has developed a reputation for fearless journalism. Our team delivers well-researched local stories, detailed analysis of the events that are shaping our region, and a forum for robust, informed discussion about current issues.

We need your help to do this work, and there are two ways you can support this work.

Sign up for annual, renewable subscription.

Make a one-time donation of any amount.

Make a One-time Donation

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Read Last Week's Obituaries

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”