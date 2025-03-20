By Ky Huynh

INTERN

Four of the dogs at the Stafford County Animal Shelter who are ready for adoption. Clockwise from top left: Simon (an American foxhound who is the shelter's longest-term resident at over 200 days), Kimbo (a special needs pitbull), Isadora, and bonded pair Tino and Carma. Photos courtesy Stafford Animal Shelter.

This month, the Stafford County Animal Shelter is holding its third annual Mutt Madness adoption event.

As part of the month-long event, every dog at the shelter will have its adoption fee waived. With this, customers can bring home a dog for no cost.

Mutt Madness started in 2022, after people began surrendering their dogs to shelters, realizing that they might not have time to care for them when they returned to work after the COVID-19 pandemic ended. The shelter was able to get 60 dogs adopted in March of 2022.

“All the shelters started filling up and we were really trying to find everybody homes and so we decided to do Mutt Madness,” said Asta Ryynänen, assistant shelter manager.

In 2021, there was an increase of 325 dogs surrendered.

“Before that, we had like 700 hundred-something, and we went to almost 1,100 dogs surrendered to us in a year,” said Ryynänen.

Currently, the shelter is caring mostly for hounds, labs, German shepherds, huskies, and more who are ready to be adopted.

“We have a couple of huskies that came in,” said Oliver Grace VanWinkle, an animal caretaker. “Some have already left, but we have Mia—he’s a brown huskie, and Snow is a huskie mix, if I’m right.”

They continued, “I feel like hounds and labs tend to be the majority that we get in here.”

Other hounds they have in the shelter are named Simon and Benji. Nick was recently adopted as a part of Mutt Madness, along with German shepherd Winston.

The shelter also tends to receive a lot of dogs of indeterminate breed.

“We do get a lot of mixes and we can guess what they are, but it’s hard to say 100% without actually doing the DNA test of all of them,” said VanWinkle.

People also have the opportunity to foster a dog for two weeks with the intention to adopt.

“They can take the dog home for two weeks while they see if it’s going to be a good fit, if they have kids at home or other animals,” said VanWinkle. “At the end of the two weeks, they’ll let us know if they want to adopt or not. The dog always has a place back here at the shelter if not.”

In 2023, 44 dogs were adopted and last year, 31 dogs were adopted during Mutt Madness.

As the numbers have lowered through the years, the shelter has been trying to promote Mutt Madness via Facebook and other social media.

There are also upcoming events scheduled to collect donations.

The shelter will be holding an Easter egg hunt, organized by the Girl Scouts, on April 19.

For more information about Mutt Madness and upcoming events, visit the Stafford County Animal Shelter’s Facebook page.

