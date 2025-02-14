BLACK HISTORY MONTH QUOTE

“We want to enjoy now the rights that we feel we are entitled to as Americans. This we cannot do unless we pursue aggressively goals which all other Americans achieved over 150 years ago.”

-Jackie Robinson, from a May 13, 1958, letter to Dwight D. Eisenhower, anthologized in Letters of Note, edited by Shaun Usher (2013).

By Martin Davis

Monday night, Spotsylvania County Public Schools learned that a federally funded research project that benefited 91 students and paid the salaries of five teachers was terminated.

By Adele Uphaus

Fredericksburg City Public Schools announced today that Jay Snyder, principal of Hugh Mercer Elementary School, is transferring to a new position in facilities and operations at the division level. Courtney Wheeler will serve as interim principal of Hugh Mercer beginning Friday, February 14.

By Sandra K. Osborn

Photo courtesy Stafford County Public Schools.

North Stafford High School (North Stafford) is taking bold steps to address chronic absenteeism and ensure students stay engaged in their education.

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”