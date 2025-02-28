Advance Evening News
This evening, how will the firings at NOAA affect Virginia and our region, and Fredericksburg City Council will turn over documents in FOIA case brought by Guy Gormley.
BLACK HISTORY MONTH QUOTE
Wade in the water
Wade in the water, children
Wade in the water
God's gonna trouble the water
God's gonna trouble the water
— Lyrics from the spiritual “Wade in the Water”
EXECUTIVE ORDER PROJECT - FEDERAL WORKFORCE: How Will NOAA, NWS Cuts Affect Our Region?
By Martin Davis
News this morning from the Washington Post that at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) hundreds of probationary employees had been let go has rocked the scientific community. At this point it’s not known how many people in Virginia are affected by the layoffs, but local scientists are concerned about the impact on everything from weather forecasting to the health of the Chesapeake Bay.
City to Release Records Related to Ward 3 Appointment
By Adele Uphaus
According to the court order written and signed by Judge Gordon Willis on February 27, Council will release “(1) two pages of interview questions and (2) nine pages of handwritten notes pertaining to the FOIA request.”
Local Obituaries
To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.
