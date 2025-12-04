Advance Evening News
This evening, Digital Insights looks into "purple pipes," a visit to Whitby's on Caroline Street, and Stafford County Public Schools' "Operation Warm." Also - SCHOOL CLOSINGS!
School Closings as of 6:00 P.M.
Spotsylvania — All Spotsylvania County Public Schools and offices will be closed on Friday, December 5, 2025. 12-Month Employees. Code 1 - essential personnel report to perform emergency services as necessary. All school and non-school activities, day and evening, including student externships are canceled. All events taking place prior to 10 a.m. on Saturday, December 6, 2025 are canceled.
Stafford — Due to the current winter weather advisory and anticipated adverse weather conditions, Stafford Schools will be closed on Friday, December 5, 2025. All activities and events scheduled for Friday are cancelled.
We’re committed to keeping everyone safe during this weather event. Our crews have begun treating parking lots and sidewalks, focusing on ensuring our facilities and grounds are ready for students and staff as soon as possible. We will continue to monitor weather and road conditions and make a decision tomorrow afternoon regarding activities and events scheduled for Saturday.
Digital Insights: Purple Pipe Makes the Jump from Golf Courses to Data Centers
By Martin Davis
It takes a lot of water to cool a data center. With water scarcity a growing concern, the industry is turning to purple pipe to significantly reduce reliance on potable water.
Holiday Shops: Whitby’s is “a New Creative Chapter” for Owner Lindsey Marine
By Sophie Hubbard
The store, which opened November 4, will host a festive “greenery bar,” on Friday evening.
Cold Weather is Here…
By Martin Davis
... in Stafford County, Operation Warm is helping 1,700 students get ready.
Local Obituaries
