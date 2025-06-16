By Adele Uphaus

Many patients coming to the Moss Free Clinic on Monday morning learned for the first time that the clinic is closed. Where its 3,000 patients—more than 400 of them uninsured—will get care and medications is unknown.

By Hank Silverberg

Closure caused traffic backups into Fredericksburg.

An Update from Charlotte

Heavy rains fell at the Charlotte Motor Speedway late afternoon, slowing qualifying times for this evening’s race.

Penelope Carlisle is starting in the 8th row, inside, for tonight’s race. Her qualifying time of 19.591 was a full four-tenths slower than the times she was posting earlier in the day during practice runs. Those slower times, however, held true for most of the people running in the field.

The Advance will post the results of this evening’s race later this evening, along with a full story and interviews from the pits.

Tuesday Is Primary Day

Polls open at 6:00 a.m. across the region Tuesday morning for primary elections. To find information on your polling location, visit the following links.

